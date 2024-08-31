Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

It seems that Al-Arabi is facing major challenges in its second season in the Professional League, as its results have begun to show a noticeable similarity to what happened in its inaugural season 2021-2022, which witnessed the loss of the first two matches against Al-Nasr and Al-Wahda, and its net was shaken 9 times.

This season, the beginning was repeated, as the team lost to Al-Nasr and Al-Jazira, which increased concerns about the team’s ability to perform differently this season, after it conceded 7 goals in the two matches, which reflects the continuation of the defensive problems that were one of the reasons for its decline in the first season.

Early results reflect the team’s need for a quick re-evaluation of its playing style, and to improve its defensive performance, which appears to be a major weakness.

In addition, Al-Arabi needs to increase its focus on investing in opportunities, to avoid an early decline in the league standings, which could have a major impact on the team’s morale and its progress for the rest of the season.