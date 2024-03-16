Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Oruba, the “leader”, returned to the “track of victories” quickly, by defeating its guest Al Dhaid 1-0, while Al Dhafra regained the memory of victory, after coming from a goal behind against its guest Al Fujairah to win 2-1, while Dibba defeated its host Gulf United 3-1, Al-Rams achieved its third victory of the season at the expense of Gulf FC, 1-0, at the start of “Round 24” of the First Division League.

The round will be completed “Sunday” with confrontations between Al-Arabi and Dibba Al-Hisn, Al-Taawoun and City, Al-Jazira Al-Hamra and Masfoot, Al-Hamriya and Masafi, while United, “third” with 36 points, will be absent due to rest.

Al-Orouba owes its return to the “track of victories”, after its stumbling loss in the last round against Dibba 0-1, to the goal of midfielder Simon Cabral in the 24th minute, which led it to victory over its guest Al-Dhaid, raising its score to 55 points, compared to 25 points for Al-Dhaid. eleventh.

Dibba rose to third place with 39 points, by defeating Gulf United 3-1. Mohamed Al Marboui scored a brace in the 60th and 82nd minutes, and Alfosini Gassama in the 93rd minute, while the “substitute” Sabmson Agyapong scored Gulf’s goal in the 66th minute, and the match witnessed an expulsion. Arturo Coyo, Dibba player, received a second yellow card in the 37th minute.

In turn, Al Dhafra regained the memory of victory that was absent in the last five rounds, after it came from behind against its guest Al Fujairah, with a goal by Angel Montilla in the 56th minute, to a 2-1 victory thanks to the “double” of Victor Santos in the 66th minute, and Tonani Afob in the 82nd minute, and Al-Faris raised its score. To 37 points, in fourth place “temporarily”, compared to 33 points for “Wolves”, which fell to seventh place.