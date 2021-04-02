Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Al-Orouba continued his positive performances, and the top of the first division football league, by defeating Masafi with a “hat-trick” in the opening of “Round 19”, in the meeting that was held at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium in Mirbah. Saeed Obaid scored goals in the 63rd minute, and Fathi Sakhi in the match. Minutes 67 and 75, to raise Al-Arabiya’s score to “point 37”, and keep Masafi at “15 points.”

Al Hamriya tied with Al Taawon with one goal for each, to raise Al Hamriya to 22 points, compared to 19 points for cooperation, while Al Arabi defeated its guest Masfout 4-3, and Al Arabi ranked fourth with 25 points, and Masfoot froze at 16 points, and the round ends with two matches today, The UAE plays with Dibba Al Hisn, and Dibba Al Fujairah with Al Dhaid.