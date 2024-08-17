Faisal Al Naqbi (Dibba Al Fujairah)

Al-Arabiya and Al-Nasr tied without goals, in the match that was held at Dibba Stadium, in the first leg of the first round of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup” football tournament.

Despite the many opportunities that were available to both teams, the lack of focus of the attackers prevented them from scoring. The match witnessed the first official appearance of the star Ali Mabkhout in the Al-Nasr jersey, but he was unable to score.

Caution dominated the performance of both teams in the first half, which led to a scarcity of dangerous attacks on the goals. The situation was no different in the second half, and the attackers competed in wasting opportunities in front of the goal. The most dangerous opportunity was available to Moussa Ndaye, Al-Nasr striker, which was saved by Talal Khamis, Al-Orouba goalkeeper.