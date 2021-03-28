Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Orouba and Al-Bataih benefited from the absence of the UAE in the “18th round” of the First Division League, to lead the two teams to the top of the standings, by defeating Al-Taawon 4-0, to raise its score to 34 points, a difference between the confrontations against Al-Bataih, who outperformed Al-Dhaid 1-0, while The “Falcons” fell to third place with 33 points, and the fourth match against host Masfout was postponed, while Hamriyah Dibba Al-Hisn won 3-2, and Al-Arabi defeated host Masafi 1-0.

And the victory outside the rules represented the slogan of “Round 18”, which saw only 4 matches, compared to Masfout and Dibba Al Fujairah being postponed, and the victory of Al-Arabiya over its host Al-Taawon with a clean “four”, the largest in the round, and the fourth quarter in the leader’s journey in the league, after Al-Taawon matches in The first round 4-0, Al-Bataih 4-2, and Dibba Al-Hisn 4-3, to strengthen Al-Orouba, in addition to its lead in the standings, at the top of the strongest attack with 35 goals

Al-Batayeh, in turn, continued a series of successive victories, after his striker Wenderson Costa settled the confrontation with his host Al Dhaid with a single goal in the 62nd minute, which is the fourth successive victory for the sons of coach Abdullah Misfer, who reordered the team’s cards, with his success in achieving the fourth successive victory with a clean sheet, after Al Taawun matches. 1-0, Masafi 1-0, Masfout 2-0, and Al Dhaid 1-0, and Al-Bataih will miss the 19-round matches due to compulsory rest.

Away from the competition race for the two qualifying cards, Al Hamriyah regained the seventh with a score of 21 points, the memory of the missed victories in the past five rounds since the last victory against Al Dhaid 2-1 in “Round 11”, when it outperformed its host Dibba Al Hisn with a difficult 3-2 victory, and scored « Al-Substitute, Abdullah Al-Ameri, the “precious” winning goal for his team in the 93rd minute.

In turn, Al-Arabi surpassed the draw barrier in the past three rounds, by defeating his host Masafi, with a goal by Vinikios Silva in the 38th minute, to raise his score to 22 points in sixth place, compared to 15 for Masafi, the penultimate owner.