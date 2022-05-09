Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

There is no alternative for the owner of the land but to get out with the three points only, from his important match with Baniyas tomorrow “Tuesday” in the “23rd round” of the “ADNOC Professional League” for football, which is held at Fujairah Stadium, to keep the team “a glimmer of hope”, In staying in the “professional world”, and waiting for the results of the meetings of his direct competitors, in particular Al Dhafra and the Emirates, which are the three teams that occupy the last three positions in the ranking table, where Al Dhafra comes in the twelfth place (18 points), and Al Orouba is in the thirteenth place. 11 points”, and the UAE team is in the fourteenth and last place with 10 points.

“Merbah Sons” realizes that the task is difficult, especially that “Heavenly” is coming to Fujairah, in order to kidnap the three points, and get out of the mantle of the last negative results, in the past three rounds, in which “Heavenly” only got two points out of the 9 possible points. , with a draw with the Emirates and Al-Jazira, and a loss against Khorfakkan, and Baniyas comes in sixth place with 30 points.

And survival calculations for Arabism give the meeting great importance, especially since any loss at this time, and the victory of Al Dhafra, for example, raises the difference between the two teams to 10 points, which means the team is officially relegated, and therefore the survival of Arabism requires collecting the three points, with the loss of Al Dhafra, against In the event of a tie of Arabism, and the victory of Al Dhafra raises the difference to 9 points for the benefit, which means that Arabism is reduced by 90%!