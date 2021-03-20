Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Al-Orouba maintained the first-division rankings by beating Dibba Al-Hisn 3-1, in the meeting that brought them together today «Saturday», at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium with a profit, and Victor Nawaniri, the team’s top scorer, opened the scoring for Al-Arabiya at the sixth minute, and Fathi Sakhi added the second goal in the 31st minute Dibba Al-Hisn reduced the result with the goal of Mohammed Al-Suraidi in the 62nd minute, before Fathi Sakhi added the third goal and decided the match in favor of Al-Arabiya in the 71st minute, and Al-Orouba raised its score to 31 points, two points behind the leaders UAE, while Dibba Al-Hisn fell to fifth place with 24 points.

Al-Bataih won the third consecutive victory under the leadership of his coach, Dr. Abdullah Misfer, after defeating Masfout with two goals scored by Issa Ali in the 48th minute of the match, and Wenderson at the 67th minute, so Al-Bataih maintained the third place with 31 points, with a difference in the confrontations with Al-Orouba and Masfoot remained. At point 16.