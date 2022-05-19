NEW YORK/LONDORES (Reuters) – Arabica coffee futures closed higher on ICE on Thursday after the Brazilian government lowered its forecast for the 2022 crop.

Meanwhile, raw sugar ended up falling.

COFFEE

* Arabica coffee for July rose 1.1 cents, or 0.5%, to $2,187 a lb, after falling 4% in the previous session, as investor fears over the risk of frost in the Brazil decreased.

* Latest weather forecasts indicate that this week’s cold weather should do little, if any, damage to the country’s coffee and sugarcane crops.

* Brazil’s coffee production in 2022 is projected at 53.43 million bags of 60 kg, said the National Supply Company (Conab), a volume below the January forecast of 55.74 million bags.

*Robust coffee for July rose $17, or 0.8%, to $2,080 a ton.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar for July fell 0.06 cents, or 0.3%, to 19.77 cents a lb, after hitting a one-month high of 20.24 cents on Tuesday, due to to fears of frost in Brazil.

* Indian mills have signed contracts to export 8.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 harvest without government subsidies, a trade body said.

* White sugar for August was down $2.20, or 0.4%, to $551.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel)