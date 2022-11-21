SAO PAULO (Reuters) – ICE arabica futures rose on Monday as reports that Brazil’s crop could disappoint next year, helping prices recover part of the week’s 7.7% drop last.

COFFEE

* March arabica closed up 5.3 cents, or 3.4%, at $1.604 a pound. The contract hit a 16-month low last week at $1.5405 a pound.

* Traders cited a report that Cooxupe, Brazil’s largest coffee cooperative, expects next year’s crop to be as weak as this year’s, challenging market consensus for a bumper crop. The cooperative did not return a request for comment on Monday.

* Still, demand-side concerns for coffee persist as global economic growth slows, while there is continued pressure from ICE-certified stocks, which are rising sharply after recently hitting 23-year lows.

* January Robusta coffee saw little change, closing at $1,812 a tonne.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar for March closed down 0.19 cents, or 0.9%, at 19.86 cents a pound, having hit a seven-month high of 20.48 cents last week.

* On sugar, there was talk that end-users could delay some purchases until next year and that Pakistan could release 500,000 tonnes of white sugar for export, traders said.

* They add, however, that the sweetener is unlikely to drop much due to fears that India, a major producer, will not have enough of the commodity to export in the coming months, as most of it will be refined.

* March white sugar fell $7.40, or 1.4%, to $535.90 a tonne.

(By Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel)