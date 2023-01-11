NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – ICE arabica coffee futures fell to their lowest level in more than a year and a half on Wednesday, extending the recent market slump as favorable crop weather in Brazil and rising inventories on exchanges continued to weigh on prices.

COFFEE

* March arabica fell 7 cents, or 4.6%, to $1.439 a pound after hitting $1.4205, the lowest level since early May 2021.

* Traders said rains in Brazil and forecasts of more rain boosted the outlook for the arabica crop in the world’s biggest producer.

* “Certifications are rising, weather is good, positioning is not extreme, but sentiment is extremely bearish,” says a US coffee broker, referring to rising levels of ICE-certified stocks.

* ICE stocks rose again on Wednesday to 850,401 bags, the highest volume in six months, but for the second day the number of bags approved in the sorting process was less than the volume rejected, which is unusual. There were still 170,024 bags pending sorting.

* March Robusta coffee fell $29, or 1.6%, to $1,811 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar ended almost flat at 19.65 cents a pound.

* Traders say short-term supply tightness remains the main support factor, with the March-May premium increasing to around 1.40 cents from 1.29 cents at Tuesday’s close.

* Sugarcane crushing in south-central Brazil totaled 2.63 million tonnes in the second half of December, industrial group Unica said on Wednesday, rising from the same period last year, when the processing pretty much ended around that time.

* Also in Brazil, local media reported that the government is prepared to reinstate federal taxes on fuels starting in March, which should favor ethanol with a lower tax than gasoline. The exemption had been extended until February 28.

* March white sugar fell $2.10, or 0.4%, to $544 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt)