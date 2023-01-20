(.)
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – ICE arabica futures closed higher on Friday to end the week up 2%, recovering slightly from recent weakness, while raw sugar also rose for the session, but there was little change in the week.
COFFEE
* March arabica closed up 0.2 cents, or 0.1%, at $1.548 a pound. The contract gained 2% for the week after losing nearly 10% in the previous two weeks.
* Arabica is under pressure this year due to favorable crop weather in Brazil, the largest producer, and rising ICE-certified stocks.
* Rabobank said, however, that it expects arabica prices to recover next month, with certified stocks expected to resume their downward trend.
* The bank noted that the spreads, or premiums, in the physical market are very high, making ICE inventories the cheapest source of supply and encouraging withdrawals.
* Bucking the trend in softs, March Robusta coffee rose $26, or 1.4%, to $1,944 a tonne, having hit a 2-and-a-half month high at $1,947.
* Robusta supply from the main producer, Vietnam, was affected by a smaller crop and the Tet national holidays.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar was up 0.04 cents, or 0.2%, to 19.72 cents a pound. The contract was basically flat for the week.
* Traders say the market is trying to consolidate around 19.70 cents with little interest from producer or end user at current levels.
* March white sugar was almost flat at $546.40 a tonne.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel)
