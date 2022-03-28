NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Arabica coffee futures on ICE tumbled more than 3% on Monday, as speculators cut their long positions in beans and expects warm weather in Brazil to accelerate the start of the harvest.

COFFEE

* Arabica coffee for May was down 7.3 cents, or 3.3%, to $2.1455 a pound​​.

* Traders said the market was on the defensive as funds reduced their long positions in arabica coffee.

* There has also been talk of a possible early harvest of Brazil’s coffee crop in 2022 as dry, hot weather is accelerating fruit maturation, analyst Pharos Consultancy said in a report.

* Robust coffee for May fell $8, or 0.4%, to $2,140 a ton.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar for May fell 0.02 cents, or 0.1%, to 19.59 cents a lb.

* Traders say an improving outlook for production in India has ensured the market has sufficient supplies this season, with a potential cap on exports without significant impact.

* White sugar for May fell $7.90, or 1.4%, to $554.80 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt)

