“Arabic letters” celebrate “calligrapher of the Nile”

For the Culture and Science Symposium in Dubai, the new issue (No. 51) of the quarterly magazine “Arabic Horouf” was published, headed by Ali Obaid Al Hameli, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Khaled Al-Jallaf, and Editor-in-Chief Nasser Iraq. In the editorial’s editorial, the editor-in-chief says: “I am greatly saddened by the investigation that I read in a newspaper about the deterioration of Arabic calligraphy among students in schools due to the introduction of modern technologies in the study, and the students’ complete dependence on tablets for study and exams, and their dispensing with the pen, which resulted in We have poor and unclear lines that are difficult to read …. What we wish is that the ministry will include signs for Arabic calligraphy in the Arabic language subject, as is the case previously, otherwise the (Arabic calligraphy) class will turn into an entertaining session for relaxation and leisure. ”

As for the issue file, on the authority of the great Egyptian calligrapher Muhammad Hammam (1935/2020), who is considered one of the pioneers of Arabic calligraphy in Egypt and the Arab world, where His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, honored him at the Sharjah Forum «Kun» in 2012 The file includes an article written by Hammam about himself and about his experience and his work as a professor of calligraphy at the School of Calligraphy in Cairo, then he joined the Egyptian TV immediately upon its establishment in 1960, then he worked in the Al-Ahram newspaper, then the Al-Ittihad newspaper in Abu Dhabi, then he established the Calligraphy School in Libya, in addition to the testimonies of his friends. Among the great artists and calligraphers such as Professors Massad Khudhair Al-Borseidi, Muhammad Baghdadi, Munir Al-Shaarani and Khaled Al-Jallaf, President of the Emirates Association for the Art of Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation, in addition to the testimonies of his students and daughters, the file contained dozens of calligraphy models that highlight the stages of the development of calligraphy of Muhammad Hammam, who passed away April of 2020.

In the “meeting” section, Khaled Al-Jallaf conducted an interview with the Spanish calligrapher Pablo Casado, who was fascinated by Arabic calligraphy, and he learned it at the hands of specialists in Turkey, then chose for himself the name (Khaled) and went on to teach calligraphy in America, London and Warsaw. The Iraqi researcher, Dr. Muhammad Radi, wrote an in-depth study entitled “Intertextuality in Arabic Calligraphy Formations”.

In the “Library” section, the great writer, His Excellency Muhammad Al-Murr, reviewed the book “Calligraphy in Islamic Art” issued by the Kuwait Center for Islamic Arts for Researchers, Dr. Jonathan Bloom and his wife, Dr. Sheila Blair, who translated the book into Arabic, Ayman Abdullah Hassan. Al-Murr wrote: “The book consists of 12 chapters with an introduction and a conclusion, and deals with the arts of architecture, writing, weaving, metalwork and others. What interests us in the Arabic Letter Magazine is the subject of calligraphy and writings, for which the researchers have devoted three chapters.”

In the Miscellaneous section, an overview of the Aqaba competition for Arabic calligraphy launched by the Amwaj Society for Culture and Arts (the course of the scholar Dr. Youssef Zanoun).

As for the number poem “Sahar Al-Yara`,” it is written by the poet Dr. Muhammad Al-Amin Al-Samlali and it was written by the calligrapher Taj Al-Sir Hassan, and the gift of the verse 39 of Surat Al-Kahf was written by the late calligrapher Muhammad Hamam, the vivid thuluth.

It is noteworthy that the editorial board consists of the Emirati poet Sheikha Al-Mutairi, Taj Al-Sir Hassan, Dr. Iyad Ibrahim, and the artistic director Mohamed Firas Abbou.