He world arabic language day It is a festival that is celebrated on December 18 of each year, after the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) will declare this date to carry out this international commemoration.

(It may be of interest to you: Russian: How many people speak Russian around the world?).

It was in 2012 when Unesco decided to celebrate World Arabic Language Day In order to recognize the important ‘contribution of this language to culture from around the world and in commemoration of linguistic diversity’.

And it is that it is one of the most spoken languages ​​on the planet, along with English and Mandarin, it is estimated that Arabic is used by more than 420 million people in different nations of the Arab world and the language is spoken by 1.5 billion people.

The Government of the United Arab Emirates regretted the death of the ambassador. See also Tennis | Novak Djokovic drawn against compatriot in Australian Open - Immigration minister considers world visa number one

Mahmoud El Sayed, former vice president of the Arabic Language Academy, pointed out that the Arabic language is one of the most important languages ​​in the world, due to the impact it generates on civilizations and the Arab world.

(We recommend reading: Meta improves speech-to-text conversion for more than 1,100 languages, including dialects.)​

The Arabic language is of great importance for its ability to absorb ancient and modern sciences.

Unesco decided this date, because on December 18, 1973 the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) recognized this language as the ‘official language’ of the world organization.

Ghassan Ghoneim, professor of modern and contemporary literature at Damascus University, added: “The Arabic language is of great importance for its ability to absorb ancient and modern sciences, as well as have an element of holiness, since it is the language of the Holy Qur’an.”

Also, in the Muslim religion, Arabic is a sacred language the Koran (sacred book of the religion) was written in this language and the prayers of Islam, which are made in various countries of the world, are performed in Arabic.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO