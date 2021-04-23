Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education organized a virtual seminar entitled “Arabic Calligraphy and Future Generations, a common vision and prospects for cooperation,” which comes to activate cooperation between the ministry and state institutions in order to formulate modern and comprehensive education curricula that can contribute to transforming the UAE into a global capital for education, in fulfillment of the vision of the country’s leadership.

He commended d. Hamad Al Yahyai, ​​Assistant Undersecretary for the Curriculum Sector, in his opening speech to all participants in the symposium for their sincere desire to develop the modern educational system, which has become the responsibility of the national community in all its spectrums in order to open up to the latest developments in educational development in the global arena while preserving the identity and developing the pride of future generations in its cultural heritage. .

And Dr. Nasser Al-Gilani, expert and head of the visual arts curriculum team at the Ministry of Education, the philosophy of the new visual arts curriculum, which focuses on students’ acquisition of the knowledge and skills necessary to understand and taste art and deepen the capabilities of criticism and innovation in various fields of work and production, in which development has become dependent on the aesthetic and artistic touch, in addition to presenting An educational film produced by Ibtikar for Education Solutions titled “Arabic Calligraphy”. The film was admired by the participants for tightening the sequence of ideas in it and conveying information in an attractive way.

Fadl Ali, Assistant Curator of Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, reviewed the capabilities of the Sharjah Museums Authority and what it specializes in supporting students and facilitating their communication with museums and various education and training programs.

And Dr. Hosnia Muhammad Al-Ali, Head of Educational Programs Department at the National Archives, made a distinguished presentation of the rare and valuable manuscripts available at the National Archives executed in Arabic calligraphy that illustrate the cultural image and aesthetic values ​​that were respected by previous generations in the country and the region.

Dr. Lamees Al-Qaisi, General Director of the Khawla Center for Culture and Arts, presented a presentation on the pioneering role that the Khawla Center plays in the field of talented support, and indicated that the center signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Education. Lamis made a film about the center’s various activities, then Dr. Moussa Al-Hawari, the great experience of the Abu Dhabi Culture and Tourism Authority in the field of supporting students through its various programs, also screened a film about the achievements of Emirati plastic artist and calligrapher Mohamed Mandi, who heads the House of Calligraphy at the Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi.

Market needs

Iman Shaheen, Project Manager, said: The aim of the symposium is to inform the public about the extent of cooperation between state institutions in order to formulate a balanced and continuous educational process that can achieve the state’s vision and respond to the needs of the markets, while all participants stressed the need to take practical steps towards activating cooperation so that this is actually reflected in Developing curricula that meet the aspirations of future generations and their families.