The “Arab and Indian Spices” company has joined the list of entities, companies, institutions, businessmen and individuals who have declared their support for the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed Food in Ramadan in a sustainable way, as the group announced its contribution of five million dirhams to support the campaign’s goals.

Dr. Harish Tahiliani, managing director of the “Arab and Indian Spices” company, said, “The UAE affirms, through the campaign (Stopping a Billion Meals), launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, its keenness to expand the circle of charitable and humanitarian work, to include dozens of Millions of people suffer from deprivation around the world, and this blessed new campaign, and the inspiring initiatives that preceded it, provide a bright picture of the solidarity of the UAE community and its constant endeavor to do good.

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign has enjoyed wide community interaction since it was launched in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan.

