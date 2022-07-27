If the Emirates have the tallest skyscraper in the world, Saudi Arabia will have the longest one. The challenge of Mohammed bin Salman and his rival Mohammed bin Zayed is also played out on the level of mega urban projects. And with The Line, the backbone of the future city of Neom, Mbs is determined to surpass his mentor Mbz. The Burj Khalifa has stood in Dubai for a dozen years, the tallest building in the world with its 828 meters. A record destined to pale when The Line stretches all its 170 kilometers from the Red Sea coast to the heart of the Arabian desert. For the crown prince, who loves to pull up to four in the morning in his air-conditioned tent in the dunes, it must be the iconic realization of the hyper-technological and ecological future of the Kingdom. An immense condominium for nine million people, just 200 meters wide, 500 meters high, stretched out on the sand like a snake of glass and steel, protected by two mirrored walls capable of capturing solar energy, with hanging gardens as a roof, furrowed at the base by a high-speed metro, able to take the inhabitants from one end to the other in just 20 minutes, crossed by drones that will supply the apartments directly from the windows.

A dream halfway between a video game, Dune and Blade Runner. For the prince, who announced the official start of construction two days ago, it will be an ecological masterpiece. The massive installation of solar panels, the vegetation cover, the exploitation of currents due to the difference in temperature between the base and the top, will be able to provide “100 percent of the energy consumed”. The ecological footprint, with only 34 square kilometers of built-up land, will be minimal, a world record for a population of this size. New York, another “vertical” city, has roughly the same inhabitants and occupies 785 square kilometers. Zero emissions will be achieved with the elimination of cars, a paradox for the largest oil exporter in the world. Everything, shops, offices, subway stops, entertainment venues, will be within walking distance in “five minutes”, because each block of the Line will in fact be independent, a self-sufficient neighborhood. The metropolis Neom will unfold around it, this so immense, as big as Piedmont, but made above all of natural parks, hi-tech industrial sites, and a floating island in front of the port.

“A cultural revolution – underlined the prince – which for the first time puts man at the center of radical change in conceiving urban planning”. Neom and The Line were announced three years ago, on the occasion of the events to launch Vision 2030, the mega plan to transform the Kingdom from a petro-monarchy to the vanguard of the new digital economy. The assassination of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and the diplomatic crisis with the United States, and then the pandemic, have slowed down the plans of MBS, now determined to catch up. Neom will cost up to $ 1 trillion to build. The Line alone will require investments of 450 billion, half from the Public Investment Fund, the PIF. A gigantic effort that the collapse of prices due to Covid had called into question. Today the barrel travels again around 100 dollars, the safety quota to make ends meet for the Kingdom. Mbs feels the wind behind him. The isolation for the Khashoggi case, when he could only “give high five” to Vladimir Putin in the G20 meetings, is a thing of the past. Joe Biden came to Canossa and gave him the “bump”, the punch, to ask him to pump more oil, without too much success. And today the prince will be received with full honors by Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The prince moves at ease in the new multipolar world. The mega city Neom, in addition to serving as a showcase, will allow him to look out towards the Mediterranean, located as it is between Egypt, Jordan and Israel. Biden has wrested a commitment to collaboration with the Jewish state against the Iranian threat, but in the meantime the meetings between Saudis and Iranians continue in Baghdad, and Iraq has announced an upcoming summit at the level of foreign ministers, no longer in secret. America provides military protection, but China has become the largest buyer of crude oil, and Riyadh has even doubled its purchases of fuel for its power plants from Russia, at discounted prices, and in this way is helping Putin out. sanctions. The “carbon free” economy promised by Vision 2030 still seems a long way off, and it is impossible that it will be achieved within a scarce eight years, just as it is utopian to think of finishing The Line by that date. But dreams are for public relations, videos on the future city are popular on social networks. The image of the “bloodthirsty” prince is cleansed, even as executions increase and dozens of activists are still in jail.