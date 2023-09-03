Two of the teams credited for winning the Saudi Pro League come out downsized from the fifth day. 5 like the goals that Al Nassr scores against Al Hazem. Same goals but conceded by Al Ahli who collapsed against Al Fateh.

Sensational results in the Saudi Pro League. On the fifth day of the championship in Saudi Arabia there are surprises. Now it’s Milinkovic Savic’s Al-Hilal and Al-Taawon who are watching everyone from above with 13 points because Kessiè, Firmino, Ibanez’s Al Ahli collapsed sensationally at Al Fateh’s home. 5-1 without appeal that stops the greens at 12 points: Al Hassan’s own goal seemed to pave the way for the fifth success in a row; the goals, instead of Al Brikan from a penalty, Zelarayan, the brace of Batna (a goal from a penalty) and Bendebka (on the fifth shot from eleven meters), due to the expulsion of Demiral break the magical idyll.

Who enjoys in Rihad, at the same time, is Al Nassr. The team of Ronaldo, Brozovic and Manè, among others, manages to score the third victory in a row, after the two knockouts in the first few days. The result is a photocopy of the one mentioned above but in reverse. 1-5 at the home of Al Hazem which brings the Gialloblù back to the noble areas of Saudi Arabia. Ghareeb opens, on an assist from Ronaldo, and Al Khalibari follows him. Badamosi shortens the gap but then the signatures arrive with Otavio, Ronaldo (now top scorer of the tournament) and Manè to close the accounts. Saudi Pro League and Saudi Arabia that can always give different surprises and goals. See also F1 | Ferrari: the loss of competitiveness weighs more than mistakes

