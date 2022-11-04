Girona, Spain.- The Mexican National Team is concentrated in the city of Girona for its friendly duels against Iraq and Sweden before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While this is happening on the other side of the world, the Argentine player, Pablo Mouche, belittled the Tricolor by declaring that Saudi Arabia is more difficult than El Tri.

“For me, Arabia is more difficult than Mexico in the group,” said the soccer player in an interview with the TyC Sports chain, thus being another element of the South American country that enters the controversy of discrediting Mexican soccer and turning on the networks for days of the World Cup.

In Argentina they see Mexico as the ‘ugly duckling’ due to the bad moment that Gerardo Martino’s team is experiencing. Players, journalists and fans make fun of the National Team and now Mouche joined the train after having worn the albiceleste jersey in only five friendly matches.

Pablo Nicolás Mouche is a 35-year-old veteran player who wore the jersey of Boca Juniors, Arsenal de Sarandí, Palmeiras, Lanús, Estrella Roja, Olimpica, Banfield, Colo-Colo, among other South American clubs. He currently plays for the Barracas Central FC club in the First Division of his country.

Before the words that Pablo Mouche said publicly, his compatriot, Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero, disrespected the Mexican National Team by saying that he had never been to a World Cup. Days later he came out to clarify that people misunderstood his words.

Mexico will face Argentina for the fourth time in a World Cup. So far there has been no victory, in the three past duels the victory was for the albiceleste, in the World Cup of 1930, 2006 and 2010; in Germany they tied 1-1 but Argentina won in extra time.

This fourth time will be in the actions of Group C. The Aztec team will measure forces against one of the candidates for the title on November 26 at the Lusail Stadium. The duel will be at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) and 12:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).