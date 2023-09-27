The former Roma CEO was announced by Cristiano Ronaldo’s club
There is the first Italian to go to the Saudi Pro League, but he is not a footballer. In fact, he is Guido Fienga, former CEO of Roma, who is the new CEO of Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team. His appointment was announced by the club with a statement on its social networks, and explained by the fact that he is considered “one of the main names to work with European leagues and federations”.
Al Nassr also recalled Fienga’s past as CEO of Wind and his role as professor of entrepreneurship at Luiss. “I am proud to be part of the Vision 2030 plan – Fienga’s comment reported by the Al Nassr media -, and I am honored to bring managerialism and strategic support to this project”.
