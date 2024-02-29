Saudi Arabia increasingly dominates world sport: men's tennis has also been taken over

Saudi Arabia continues to grow from the point of view of business on a sporting level. Bin Salman he landed another shot, yet another. After golf and the soccer now the emirs have also secured the tennis and we are talking about the biggest tournaments in the world. The ATPis, in fact, the organization that governs the professional circuit maleAnd Pifthe public investment fund of Saudi Arabia, announced yesterday – we read in La Stampa – a “multi-year strategic partnership“.

The agreement provides for the sponsorship from the world ranking and a “commitment” until 2027 in the super tournaments of Indian Wells, Miami and Madridin the one just less than Beijingas well as in ATP Finals, which in September will be hosted for the fourth time (out of five under the current contract) in Turin. Furthermore, since last year the ATP Next Gen Finals – reserved for the best under 21s in the world, born in Milan in 2017 – take place in Jeddah, and the nomination of the former world number 1, Rafa, is recent Nadal, as ambassador of Saudi sport. Riyadh – concludes La Stampa – would have liked to annex them too Wta Finalsbut the two old passionaries Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, as well as many younger colleagues, have invoked the rights denied to women in Saudi Arabia, causing the project to (temporarily) founder. But the emirs, led by Bin Salman, are already there ready to get back to work.