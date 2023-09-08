Healthcare, the president of the Nursing Up De Palma nurses’ union: “The flight of Italian operators? Not only Saudi Arabia, but also the United Arab Emirates”

In Saudi Arabia, and in the Middle East more generally, it’s not just Serie A players who flee there. But also Italian health workers.

“The data is updated hour by hour, grows dramatically, and openly demonstrates how it could look forward, from now to the next few months, a real exodus of health workers towards the Middle East». Explains Antonio DePalma, National President of Nursing Up, in a press release.

«The news of the last few hours – he adds – which comes from our direct contact with international agencies specialized in the recruitment of healthcare personnel, and also confirmed by the zealous work of Prof. Foad Aodi, President of Amsi, Association of Doctors of Foreign Origin in Italy, openly highlight how the maximum availability has now risen to 550 starting from now to the next few weeks, from professionals, in particular from Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna”.

«Attention, let me be clear, availability does not mean certainty of leaving, but at the exact moment in which working conditions such as the ones we are about to list are proposed, and which also include support for the integration of the professional’s family into the new reality socio-cultural, it becomes really difficult to say no.

«They tell us that, in addition to the attractive offers from Saudi Arabia, destinations such as Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, are also becoming the center of interest of European healthcare professionals, particularly at realities such as the Cleveland Hospital, and the NMC , state-of-the-art private facilities where they are looking for specialized doctors and nurses, in particular with previous experience in the emergency room, general surgery, pediatrics and operating room, as well as with years of experience in the cosmetic surgery sector, an increasingly avant-garde microworld in the Middle East , where the salaries of professionals rise further».

