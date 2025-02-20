Saudi Arabia, with Prince Mohamed Bin Salman to the head, presented almost a decade ago the Vision 2030 project, a plan with which the future monarch intends to diversify oil income, and turn the country into a dynamic economy on different fronts. One of them is to achieve food independence, that is, stop depending on food imports, in a country in which, today, 80% of the food necessary for the necessary foods for the consumption of its population.

The difficulties of Arabia in this front are notable: the weather is very hostile for agriculture and livestock, in a region that has to deal with temperatures above 50 degrees for a good part of the year. However, the efforts of the Kingdom in the front of chickens are paying off: The official data published by the Government reflect an increase in production in the first half of 2024 until reaching 558,000 tons of chicken meatabout a third of everyone consumed in a year in the country (about 1.85 million tons), and 9% more than what was achieved in the same period of the previous year.

The Arab country is already one of the largest consumers on the planet of this type of meat. With a population of 37 million inhabitants, on average, each Saudi citizen consumes an average of 50 kilos of chicken per year. It is the favorite flesh of the kingdom, in a country in which pork is vetoed by religious reasons, and in which cow meat or veal is still a luxury that is not available to the world. The taste of Saudi citizens for chicken meat can end up making the country the kingdom of the world chicken.

In a few years, Arabia has managed to reduce the mortality of its chickens quickly. As explained to Bloomberg the CEO of one of the most important chicken production firms in the country Tanmiah Food, the mortality rate of era of 25% a decade ago, and it has been possible to reduce up to 4% current, as explained by the company, without using antibiotics or growth hormones.

In fact, the chicken that is most consumed in the country is the ‘tomato’, a type of bird that is smaller than usual, and that the kingdom is trying to gain weight with projects subsidized by the country’s agricultural development fund, with the aim of reaching a production of 1.36 million tons this year. As explained from the agency, The country is dedicating the equivalent of 4.5 billion dollars of support only for the chicken sectorand is investing, through companies such as Tanmiah Fods, in chicken production outside its borders, in areas such as California, Arizona or Brazil.

And not only that: the kingdom has been in charge of diversifying its production, with the purchase of 13 million MHP shares, a Ukrainian food company. The operation was carried out through the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company public company, which is 100% property of the Saudi country.