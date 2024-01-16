Saudi Arabia, Mancini excludes 3 players: “They wanted to be starters. But I decide”

“It's a very strange situation. It's the first time I've had such an experience… But we found other players to field.” Roberto Mancini at the helm of the Saudi Arabia national team has excluded 3 players on the eve of the Asian Cup debut with Oman in Qatar. “They asked to play as starters, but I'm the coach and the one who makes the decisions. We asked them two or three times if they wanted to play for the national team and the answer was no”, the words of the former Italy coach. “Al-Faraj, Al-Ghannam and Al-Aqidi wanted to be starting players”, he added the Mancio.

“They are the ones who decided not to play, not me, Al-Faraj said he didn't want to play friendlies; Al-Ghanem that he was not happy to play for the national team; and Al-Aqidi told the goalkeeping coach that if he didn't start he would prefer to leave. I understand the desire of experienced players to play as starters, but it's not that a young player doesn't want to join the national team if he isn't guaranteed a place from the start. I want players who want to represent their country and I don't want to go back to talking about them.” the words of Roberto Mancini.

Who wants attachment to the shirt: “I want only players who want to fight for the country to take the field. I can't understand how a player can refuse to represent the national team. We are not a club. It's a strange situation and it's the first time I've found myself facing it.”

🌏 🏆 #AsianCup2023 🚨 An explosive press conference from Roberto Mancini explaining the absences of three key players for 🇸🇦 @SaudiNT_EN. 🗣️” ), !”pic.twitter.com/cMjzGLeqNn — The Asian Game (@TheAsianGame) January 15, 2024

