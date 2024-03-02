

Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

At the Cairo meeting, headed by Qatari Khalid bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, the General Assembly of the Arab Judo Federation approved the agenda for the 2024 season, approving the previous minutes, and the financial report for 2023.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Marzouk, President of the Egyptian Federation, Vice President of the Arab Federation, and Mohamed Jassim, Assistant Secretary, Member of the Arab Federation, representing the Judo Federation.

The proposed activity program included Algeria hosting the Arab Championship for Champions Clubs and the age stages of judo on March 19, and Morocco organizing the Arab Championship for youth, juniors and pioneers next June, on the sidelines of which a meeting of the Arab Federation’s Board of Directors will be held.

The “calendar” will witness the holding of the U-21 national team tournament for men, women and age groups in Cairo in September, while the youth national team tournament, young women, cubs and buds will be held in Jordan during November, and a course for coaches will be held on its sidelines, in cooperation with the International Federation, and the ages of the age groups that are allowed to participate have been determined. In the proposed tournaments.

