Berlin (dpa)

The Georgian national team has captured the attention of football fans after its historic qualification to the round of 16 in the European Football Championship “Euro 2024”, currently being held in Germany.

In its first appearance in the European Nations, Georgia achieved its first victory in its career in the continental championship, after defeating its Portuguese counterpart 2-0, led by its legendary star, Cristiano Ronaldo, to occupy third place in the sixth group standings, and advance to the qualifying rounds, among the best 4 third-placed teams in the tournament. The four groups in the first round. Former Tunisian star Adel Chadli attracted the spotlight, after his contribution to this historic qualification, in light of his work within the technical staff of the Georgian national team, where he works as an assistant coach to the French coach, Willy Sagnol.

Chadli was born in September 1976 in the Larica Mare region of France, and began his professional football career with French Saint-Etienne in 1995, after proving his competence in the club’s youth team.

Chadli spent two years with Saint-Etienne, before joining the French team Sochaux on a free deal, where he played until 2004, after which he moved to the Istres team.

The Tunisian player did not stay long with Istres, as he moved in 2005 to the German team Nuremberg, then to the Swiss team Sion the following year.

Chadli traveled to the Arab region in 2007, where he defended the colors of the Emirati people, but he quickly returned to Easter, where he played for two years.

In his second experience in Arab stadiums, Chadli played for the Tunisian team Etoile du Sahel between 2010 and 2012, then ended his football career with Moroccan Raja Casablanca in 2013.

During his career in the green rectangle, Chadli won his only title in the African Cup of Nations with the Tunisian national team in 2004, and he also won the French Cup title with Sochaux, and the Moroccan League title with Raja.

After his retirement, Chadli worked for a not long period in business in an experiment that was not destined for success, until he decided to return to football again, where he worked as an assistant to Sunyol in February 2021.

Georgia’s results improved with Sagnol and Chadli, whose contract with the team expires at the end of this year, as the Georgians qualified for the European Nations Cup for the first time in their history, continuing to write history by advancing to the knockout stage.

Georgia is preparing for a heavyweight match in the round of 16 on Sunday against Spain, the three-time champion, who topped Group 2 with a perfect record after winning all three of their group matches against Croatia, Italy, Croatia and Albania.

The Georgian team dreams of overcoming the Spanish obstacle and continuing its adventure in the tournament, by qualifying for the quarter-finals and facing the winner of the match between Germany and Denmark, hoping to repeat the legend of the Greek team, which made its way to winning the European Nations Cup title in 2004.