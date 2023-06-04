The Dubai Court of Appeal overturned a conviction by a first-degree criminal court against an Arab who infiltrated the women’s changing room in a hotel restaurant, groped the bodies of two women who were there, and harassed them after they left.

The Court of First Instance ruled that the accused be imprisoned for three months and deported from the country, but the Court of Appeal overturned the ruling and acquitted him of the charges against him.

In detail, the incident stated, according to the certainty of a court of first instance, that the two victims worked in the restaurant that witnessed the events, and when they entered the women’s dressing room, the accused followed them, took advantage of his solitude with them away from supervision, and assaulted their honor, then left the room, so they were informed The police investigated the incident, and the accused was arrested.

During the trial, the accused attended and denied the charges against him, and the defendant’s lawyer argued that the case papers were devoid of any technical evidence confirming that he had committed the crime, and confirmed the malicious accusation against his client, and his fabrication, to force him to pay a cash amount in exchange for the concession, but the court convicted the accused and ruled three months according to him. and banishment. The initial judgment was not accepted by the accused, and his legal representative, Lawyer Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ridha, argued in an appeal before the Court of Appeal that the two crimes of indecent assault and entering a place designated for women were not accepted, for reasons including the absence of papers from one certain evidence defining the validity of the two crimes attributed to him.

Al-Ridha relied on his client’s denial in the police evidence collection report, stating that he saw a woman dancing, so he asked her about the owner of the restaurant, but she insulted him, and he did not approach or touch her. He stated that the statements of the two victims against the appellant are considered invalid and unreliable, and they must be excluded and any evidence derived from them should be ignored. He also paid satisfaction with the malicious charges against his client, based on the waiver of one of the victims of her personal right to the lawsuit, in exchange for a sum of money. After examining the appeal submitted to him, the defenses of the defendant’s lawyer, and the case papers, the Court of Appeal canceled the initial judgment and acquitted the accused.