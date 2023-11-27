The Technical Fellowship Program and the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, affiliated with the Arab Youth Center, held an interactive session during the activities of the United Nations Conference on Youth (COY18), which is currently being held at Expo Dubai, with the participation of more than 1,000 young men and women who gathered from various countries of the world.

Participants in the Technology Fellowship Program session discussed the importance of training Arab youth in digital skills, and preparing young Arab leaders in the future technology sector, for the role of this sector in achieving a sustainable future through technology.

More than 60 young people participated in the session, learning about the Technology Fellowship Program that seeks to empower young people with digital transformation and artificial intelligence skills, and raise awareness about the vital role of technology in achieving sustainable development goals, while highlighting a set of achievements and results achieved by the program to activate youth participation, Providing them with expertise in this field.