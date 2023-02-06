The World Government Summit 2023, which will be held in Dubai from February 12 to 15, is hosting the second edition of the Arab Young Leaders Meeting. With the participation of Arab youth ministers and leaders of youth work institutions in the region, who discuss with Arab youth groups from various disciplines issues and opportunities of interest to youth.

This course focuses on the youth’s relationship with the Arab identity and language, the Arab youth’s view of the world and the world’s impressions of it, and the narrative presented by the Arab region to enhance the image of Arab youth and present correct positive impressions of the Arab countries, their youth competencies and talents, their ambitious future visions, and their eagerness to turn challenges into opportunities.

exchange ideas

The meeting acquires special importance in light of its being held as the first regional event with the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States declaring 2023 the “Year of Arab Youth” to encourage youth to meaningful community participation, exchange ideas and experiences with Arab governments, as well as knowing the reality of Arab youth and the most important future directions. About his behaviors, aspirations and vision.

The meeting is held in the presence of representatives of the League of Arab States and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and the participation of Arab youth ministers, including the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports and the head of the Executive Office of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports in the League of Arab States Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Muhammad Al-Kaabi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Ayman Al-Moayyed, Minister of Youth in Jordan, Muhammad Al-Nabulsi, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication in Morocco, Muhammad Al-Mahdi bin Saeed, and Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs in Bahrain, Ms. Rawan Tawfiqi, Minister of Youth and Sports in Sudan, Professor Hazar Abdel-Rasoul Ajab, Minister of Culture, Youth, Sports and Relations with Parliament in Mauritania, Muhammad Aslam Asweidat, Minister of Youth and Sports in Algeria, Abdel-Razzaq Sabqaq, Minister of Youth and Sports in Iraq Ahmed Muhammad Hussein Qassem, Minister of Youth and Sports In Tunisia, Kamal Daqish, the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Empowerment in Palestine, Eng. Osama Al-Saadawi, the Minister of Youth and Culture in Djibouti, Hibo Moamen Assawi, the Minister of Youth and Sports in Lebanon, Dr. George Kallas, the Minister of Youth and Sports in Somalia, Muhammad Berri Mahmoud, and the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center Shamma Al Mazrouei, youth leader at the COP28 Climate Conference.

The Arab meeting for young leaders is also witnessing the participation of the Saudi Deputy Minister of Sports, Badr Al-Qadi, the Secretary-General of the Misk Foundation, Eng. Badr Al-Kahil, the CEO of the Misk Foundation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Badr Al-Badr, the Executive Director of the Youth Center in the Sultanate of Oman, Zaid Al-Salmani, and the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Science and Advanced Technology. In the UAE, Imran Sharaf, Deputy Director General of the Support Services Sector at the General Authority for Youth, Mishaal Al-Subaie, Executive Director of the National Academy for Training in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Rasha Ragheb, Executive Director of the Youth Center in the Sultanate of Oman, Eng. Zaid Al-Salmani, and Assistant Minister of Culture from the Syrian Arab Republic, Sanaa Shawa Zahria Sayed Ahmed, Secretary General of the Ministry of Youth in the Republic of the Comoros, and Professor Hanada Taha, Director of the Zai Research Center for Arabic Language Education from the UAE.

This session is witnessing the convening of an open youth ministerial seminar that includes a number of Arab youth ministers with a group of Arab youth from various fields and disciplines, preceded by a presentation of the results of the preliminary meetings that preceded the organization of the meeting, and monitored the opinions of 1,000 young men and women from the Arab world on the axes raised by the discussions of the Arab Leadership Meeting. The young woman and his ministerial circle in its second session.

Shamma Al Mazrouei: It is not possible to talk about the future without involving the youth

In this context, Shamma Al Mazrouei said: “The success of the founding version of the Arab meeting for young leaders within the work of the World Government Summit 2022 and at the conclusion of the World Expo hosted by the UAE last year resulted in the establishment of a joint Arab working group concerned with investing in youth energies and directing them towards multiple development paths.”

Al Mazrouei added: “In this edition of the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, we put an important file on the table for discussion and analysis, which is the identity of Arab youth and their image in the world, through their view of themselves and the world’s view of them, and discussing ways to enable them to activate their opportunities and strengthen their association with the Arabic language in their personality and production. Knowledgeable and professional, in parallel with working together to renew the positive narrative about promising youth capabilities and potentials, and to nurture hope in the hearts of young people.

Al Mazrouei said, “We build on the gains of the previous session, and we will always have new ideas and recommendations to benefit from in achieving the best and optimal impact of local and joint youth action initiatives in our region. We look forward to qualitative results for the second session of the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders this year.”

Her Excellency added, in her capacity as the youth leader in the climate conference “COP 28”: “We will work with all partners in the Arab countries, including youth ministries and institutions, to enhance the participation of Arab youth in the conference, to communicate their voice and increase their awareness of the climate change file, in order to support their aspirations to play a leading and influential role in the region and the world.”

Quality events

The meeting includes comprehensive presentations from Arab institutions specialized in youth work from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the Arab Republic of Egypt and a number of Arab countries.

The meeting witnesses the presentation of the experience of youth councils in the UAE, in the presence of a group of leaders and members of youth councils of all kinds, from the establishment of the system to its day, highlighting the various success stories and the available prospects for sharing the successful youth councils model with various Arab countries to develop youth participation in the development of their societies.

The meeting is filled with inspiring and motivating key words about the achievements that have been made in the field of Arab youth work on the one hand, and future plans and strategies that are being worked on in cooperation with all parties to design a promising future for Arab youth with its active participation in all stages.

There will be cultural performances and artistic events related to identity and the Arabic language during the conference, which allows its participants to attend the activities of the World Summit of Governments and the events, activities, dialogues and meetings with heads of state and government and international and regional organizations.

The meeting, with its various sessions, discusses how to communicate with young people and speak their language to present their version of their reality and their vision for a better tomorrow, while highlighting the youth’s relationship with their language, the importance of their attachment to it, and their pride in their national identity that is open to the world and partner in development goals towards a better world.

The Arab Young Leaders Meeting will share with the audience and the media the results of qualitative studies related to the reality, aspirations and future of young people, as well as the outputs of specialized research and opinion polls conducted by the Arab Youth Center, as well as guides to Arab youth work and guides to youth centers and initiatives in the Arab world.

A course that builds on other gains

This second session is a continuation of the success achieved by the founding version of the Arab meeting for young leaders, which was organized by the Arab Youth Center in 2022, with the presence of more than 100 representatives of Arab youth leaders in 22 Arab countries, and with the participation of 15 Arab youth ministers and about 30 heads of youth empowerment institutions in the countries. Arabic, who also shared with the public qualitative studies, reports, and work guides on Arab youth, their present, aspirations, and opportunities, including “the best youth policies in the world with a focus on the Arab region,” “the most prominent challenges of youth work in the Arab world,” and “the comprehensive guide to initiatives and centers.” youth in the Arab world.