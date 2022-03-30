Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei confirmed that the World Government Summit provided a platform for Arab youth, enhanced their participation in the decision-making process, and listened to their aspirations and ambitions for the future, through their participation in the Arab Meeting of Young Leaders, and in Women’s Forum, Economic Forum and Sustainability Week.

She added, “This is a living example of empowering Arab youth, and a message to the whole world represented in the importance of youth in making the future.”

She also stressed that the summit is working to invest young energies and direct them in the interest of societies, and ensure that they build a promising future through the exchange of knowledge, access to the best young Arab experiences and their contributions, and finding solutions to overcome the challenges they face.

• “The Arab youth possesses talents and ambitions, and we must empower them with skills and opportunities.”



