The exceptional performance of the Moroccan national team at the World Cup has created festive scenes all over the world. The Arab world in particular is in turmoil.

A big party has broken out in the Moroccan capital of Rabat. Overjoyed, the Moroccans celebrate the fact that they have reached the semi-finals. Honking, singing and screaming can be heard everywhere. ,,We were so stressed during the match, but now of course we want to become champions,” said Mohamed Amine in Rabat. “Our players and this team have greatly increased Morocco’s reputation in the rest of the world.”

For Yasmine Benmehredj it is clear. “Yes, we can get to the final. In fact, I think we can even win this World Cup,” she says from Rabat.

‘Population grows by millions’

"The victory marks another week of festivities and a great celebration in the Arab and African world. With every victory, the population of Morocco seems to grow by millions, given the strong support the team receives from fans all over the world. Moroccan World News.

Abdullaziz Errayes couldn’t believe his eyes. The football fan (23) from Libya was present at the match. Outside the stadium he says: ,,It is so beautiful this. Morocco is the first African and Arab country to reach the semi-finals at a World Cup. Morocco also represents us!”

Overjoyed

Many fans are also very happy in the streets of Doha – the capital of Qatar. The Moroccan team can count on a lot of support from fans from all over the Arab world. "This is really unbelievable," said Saleh al-Rayes, a 27-year-old football fan from Saudi Arabia. ,,Morocco came to this match as the underdog and then they win! This is real Arab pride." But it's more. Al-Rayes says that – partly due to the organization of the World Cup in Qatar – he now feels represented in the football world, which has been dominated by European and South American countries for so long.

“It is an indescribable feeling. I swear, it felt like the Palestinians themselves were playing football,” said Ibrahim al-Lilli, a Morocco fan from Gaza. Many Palestinian and Moroccan flags were seen in the West Bank after the match.

Party and Violence in Europe

Moroccans have also taken to the streets en masse in several European countries, including London, Paris and Brussels. However, the festive atmosphere has changed in the Belgian capital – but also in Antwerp. Confrontations with the police are currently taking place there.

In Italy, big parties are currently being celebrated in various places. In Turin, media speak of “a wave of people and fireworks” moving through the streets. Italian media report that a 30-year-old man was stabbed in Milan and rushed to a hospital.