Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Sharjah is preparing to host the seventh session of the most important Arab event in women’s sports, the “Arab Women’s Club Games,” which is organized by the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation from February 2 to 12.

The Supreme Organizing Committee of the tournament had approved 8 games for teams and clubs from all Arab countries to compete in, namely volleyball, table tennis, basketball, archery, bow and arrow, fencing, athletics, and karate.

The committee invited Arab teams and clubs to participate in the seventh edition of the tournament, through communication with local sports federations. The tournament welcomes clubs from all sports disciplines, to enhance the spirit of unity, competition and empowerment, announcing the reception of all disciplines included in the approved games.

The committee announced the extension of the registration deadline for the largest women’s sporting event in the region until next Sunday, in response to the increasing demand from clubs throughout the Arab world.

The committee confirmed that the competition arenas in the Emirate of Sharjah are proud to embrace women athletes from various Arab countries to build relationships and enhance communication at the individual level and at the level of sports teams and institutions, explaining that supporting and developing the Arab women’s sports sector requires coordination and constant communication between the sector’s pioneers from various Arab countries.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the tournament, stressed the keenness of the Emirate of Sharjah to embrace and organize events with a social development dimension, pointing out that the tournament embodies the vision and directives of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, On the importance of supporting and developing the Arab women’s sports sector, because of the implications it represents for the culture and attitudes of sophisticated and advanced societies, and for its great role in empowering women and girls and supporting the comprehensive development process in which women participate on the principle of superior capabilities and talents and equal opportunities.

Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi said: “Given the importance of sport, the United Nations included it among the factors that support the achievement of sustainable development goals, and described it as a cost-effective and flexible tool for promoting development goals, and stressed the vital role of sport in achieving the multiple resolutions issued by the General Assembly related to social progress.”

Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi stated that the awaited tournament is not just a seasonal sporting event, but rather carries many lessons and connotations, explaining that it aims to appreciate women’s efforts, recognize their achievements by the public and societies, and emphasize embracing their ambitions through the messages that the tournament conveys to followers.

He said: “The tournament confirms that practicing sports is a natural right for women in every society, which translates the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah and its orientations on building people physically and intellectually, and is consistent with the efforts of governments around the world and civil society organizations to enhance women’s participation in the sports sector in its various specializations.”

Sheikh Khalid Al Qasimi continued: “For all these reasons that we mentioned and many others, we chose this year for women athletes to be the focus of the event and the focus of everyone’s attention, and that translates the slogan that we chose for the seventh session: Every heroine has a story to tell on the stadiums, to tell the stories of our heroines and present them as an inspiring development model that women do not have.” Arabic only, but for all women around the world.”