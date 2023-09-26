The Arab Union for Human Rights expressed its deep shock at the crime committed by the terrorist Houthi militia against the defense forces of the Kingdom of Bahrain during periods of peace and the cessation of military actions included in the truce, which is considered a war crime requiring international accountability and accountability in accordance with international humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols of 1977, and the Law The Permanent International Criminal Court Act of 1998, which entered into force in the year 2002, in addition to considering it a crime covered by crimes that are subject to punishment by an international judicial body under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, and for violating national legislation, the laws of the Special International Criminal Courts 2-1, and the Law The International Criminal Court 2-2, and the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols 3-3.

The Arab Federation for Human Rights called on the international community, represented by the UN Security Council concerned with the conflict, in accordance with its international responsibilities and resolutions related to the attacks carried out by the Houthi militias against the legitimate government and neighboring countries, and the acts and crimes committed by that terrorist group that fall within the framework of the Council’s powers and responsibilities concerned with protecting international peace and security, and accountability. About the war crimes committed by that group, in addition to all international bodies concerned with the crimes of the Houthi terrorist militia inside and outside Yemen, especially the International Council for Human Rights of the United Nations concerned in accordance with Article Two and Article Ten of the work of the Human Rights Council currently held in Geneva, and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Pursuant to the Human Rights Council’s decision to assign the High Commissioner for Human Rights under Article Ten of its work, which will be discussed during next October, and the International Court, especially in accordance with its responsibilities for the list of crimes subject to punishment by international judicial bodies, while emphasizing the necessity of concerted international efforts to activate Judicial cooperation in criminal affairs between states under the First Geneva Convention – Article 49, the Second Geneva Convention – Article 50, the Third Geneva Convention – Article 129, the Fourth Geneva Convention – Article 146, and the First Protocol – Articles 86 and 88,

The Arab Federation for Human Rights expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain and to the families and relatives of the martyrs, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for those injured. It stresses the importance of working to achieve justice and international accountability for the victims, and holding the leaders of the Houthi militias and their terrorist organizations accountable for their crimes and actions that constituted a violation of international laws and legislation. It threatened international peace and security, and caused the killing of civilians and soldiers during periods of peace and the destruction of civilian and vital installations. These are crimes that require the initiative of international bodies concerned with the crimes of these practices and taking measures related to holding these militias accountable for their crimes and actions, and immediately beginning to classify the Houthi militias as a terrorist group operating Threatening and destabilizing international peace and security, and working to classify and characterize them based on that in accordance with international laws and legislation, and in accordance with United Nations General Assembly Resolution No. 2391-23 regarding avoiding impunity for perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and Article 29 of the Rome Statute stipulating that there is no statute of limitations. War crimes and crimes against humanity committed.

In this regard, the President of the Arab Federation for Human Rights, Counselor Issa Al-Arabi, called on all international bodies and major countries, led by the United States of America, to assume their responsibilities related to protecting international peace and security, and fighting all terrorist entities that work to destabilize international peace and security, and the need for the concerted efforts of all non-governmental organizations. And civil society institutions in exposing the crimes and terrorism of the Houthi terrorist militia, and activating their tools and mechanisms in order to achieve justice and fairness for the victims and holding accountable the leaders of the terrorist Houthi militia, stressing that the relevant committees of the Arab Union for Human Rights will activate its mechanisms concerned with condemning this crime at all levels, and address officials in the bodies and institutions. International organizations, especially the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the President of the UN Security Council, the President of the Human Rights Council, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and representatives of member states of the Human Rights Council at its fifty-fourth session currently held in Geneva, in a way that achieves justice for the victims and accountability for the perpetrators of these international crimes and ensuring reaching an international decision to classify a militia. Al-Houthi is a terrorist group that threatens international peace and security, and commits acts and crimes punishable by international laws and legislation.