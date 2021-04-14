Dubai (Al-Ittihad) confirmed Arab Travel Market Exhibition Again, the live version of his annual exhibition for this year will start on schedule at the Dubai World Trade Center, starting from 16 – 19 May 2021, as the final touches are being put on the launch of the live version of the exhibition, in particular with regard to health and safety measures.

In addition to the special health and safety measures and procedures that RED EXPORTS GLOBAL is following during the Covid-19 pandemic in all its exhibitions, the Arabian Travel Market exhibition works closely with the Reed Exhibitions team, the organizer of the exhibition, with the Dubai World Trade Center and with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. Dubai to provide a safe and contactless environment on the one hand and to ensure a smooth experience for everyone on the other hand.

Precautionary measures

The exhibition strictly adheres to the health and safety guidelines set by the Dubai government, as the team at the Dubai World Trade Center works hard to ensure that all events are conducted safely and securely, as they have carried out a set of precautionary measures and measures, including an advanced cleaning system, improving indoor air quality, and multiple hand sanitizing stations.

“Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world, as it applies a set of precautionary measures and preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of its guests and tourists at every stage of their travel journey, since they set foot on its land,” said Daniel Curtis, director of the Arab Travel Market in the Middle East. Until departure, Dubai has obtained the Safe Travel Seal from the World Travel and Tourism Council, for its commitment to safety and public health protocols, its adoption of the highest standards of hygiene and sterilization, and its efficient handling and management of the “Covid-19” pandemic. “

“Indeed, Dubai’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and safety and its effective management of the pandemic at the city level has won strong endorsement from the World Travel and Tourism Council, which has given the emirate a ‘Safe Travel Seal’,” said Curtis.

Take advantage of innovation

This year’s Arab Travel Market exhibition will be held under the slogan “A new dawn for the travel and tourism sector”. During the event, the event will mainly shed light on the current situation of the tourism and travel sector in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping pace with the launch of vaccines, easing social and travel restrictions, and most importantly. All of it is about what the future holds for this industry, in addition to focusing on the most prominent emerging trends, and how to take advantage of innovation to advance the growth of this industry.

The recovery and recovery of the travel and tourism industry is the key to the return of the economic recovery of the entire region, and the World Travel and Tourism Council had predicted, before the spread of the pandemic, that the direct contribution of travel and tourism to the GDP of the Middle East would reach $ 133.6 billion by 2028.

62 countries will participate in this year’s Arab Travel Market exhibition, represented by: the main exhibiting companies and participants, and the most prominent countries participating in this year’s edition include: the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Germany, Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Italy, Greece, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and the islands Maldives, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and the United States.

Travel technology trends

An elite group of high-level keynote speakers as well as a group of the world’s most prominent technology experts gather at the Travel Forward Theater, where the opportunity to meet with suppliers and delegates from across the Middle East and beyond is aimed at promoting travel technology trends and providing pioneering insights into the latest technologies and trends that will shape the future of travel. And tourism.

The Arab Travel Market 2021 conference program includes the “Global Stage” event for the travel market, which hosts the Hotel Industry Summit and buyers’ forums dedicated to major tourist-exporting markets such as: Saudi Arabia, India and China.

Tourism and investment

The activities of the Arab Travel Market 2021 exhibition include the holding of an international conference for tourism and investment, in addition to other events focusing on the Gulf-Israeli relations, an aviation sector and a special symposium aimed at encouraging women to take up jobs in tourism and travel, in addition to that, other joint activities will include the social media influencers event for Souq Arab Travel and Communication Accelerator Sessions between Influencers and Buyers Club.

The Arab Travel Market 2021 exhibition is an essential part of the Arab Travel Week, in which exhibitions, conferences, breakfast sessions, prizes, product launches and networking events will take place, and this version will be for the first time a hybrid version, that is, a hypothetical event will be launched for the Arab Travel Market a week after the end of the main event. Through this, the organizing company aims to reach a larger segment of interested people and workers in this industry, through the virtual event for the Arab Travel Market, which was held for the first time earlier this year, and proved to be very successful in attracting 12 thousand visitors from 140 countries on Orbit of three days.