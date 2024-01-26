Amr Obaid (Cairo)

15 Arab teams participated in the first round of the Cup of Nations in Africa and Asia during the past two weeks, and the “Yellow Continent” competitions smiled at our Arab teams in a “remarkable” way, compared to what happened with the “Arabs of Africa”, where 8 Arab teams out of 10 qualified for the round. The 16 “Asian” teams had a success rate of 80%, while 3 Arabs from the “African Continent” reached the next round, and two teams were eliminated, with a success rate of 60%. The Arab results in the group stage of the two continents’ championships were “varying.”

It is sufficient to start from the top of the groups, as the “Arabs of Asia” took control in 4 groups out of 6, with a control rate of 66.7%, and if it is logical for the teams of Qatar and Saudi Arabia to occupy first place in their first and sixth groups, then Iraq deserves the lead in the group. The fourth at the expense of Japan, and the historic victory over the “Samurai” in the second round, is not considered a normal or familiar matter in Asian competitions, and his Bahraini brother also clinched the top of the “complicated” fifth group, one point ahead of the Korean “giant”, followed by the “Nashama” of Jordan. Also by a point, while Morocco was the only Arab team that succeeded in seizing the top spot in its group, with a percentage of 16.7%, a difference of 4 points from the Democratic Republic of Congo and 5 points from Zambia and Tanzania, who left Alcan early!

The “perfect mark” was not known to the Arab teams in the “African Continent” Championship during the first round at all, as the “Atlas Lions” ranked first in the group with 7 points, from two wins and a draw, while “Al-Annabi” and the “Mesopotamia Lions” won 3 consecutive victories in the tournament. The Asian first round, with each of them collecting 9 points “with complete success”, while the Saudi “Green” achieved two victories and a draw with 7 points, and the Bahraini “Red” won twice against one loss, collecting 6 points that placed it above the top of its group.

Thus, the Arabs qualified for the round of 16 in the Asian Cup, with 4 teams in first place in the groups, and the UAE’s “White” rose through second place in its group, compared to 3 cards snatched by the “best thirds” by the Arabs, with 4 points for all, namely Jordan, Palestine and Syria on top. The standings, while the situation was completely different in Africa, where Morocco was the only leader, while its Egyptian counterpart qualified “hard-fought” through 3 draws, which gave it second place in its group with 3 points, the same score as Mauritania, which occupied third place with its only victory over the brother Another Arab is Algeria!

Two Arab teams were eliminated from the first round in each tournament, but only one of them occupied last place in its Asian group, namely Lebanon, with one point, from a draw and two losses, while Oman gained two points, from two draws and a defeat, to come “third” in the last group. In Africa, the “big ones” Algeria and Tunisia finished at the bottom of their groups without achieving any victory, as the “Desert Warriors” tied with Angola and Burkina Faso in exchange for a “historic” defeat at the hands of Mauritania, while the “Eagles of Carthage” lost to Namibia in a “tremendous surprise.” Then Tied with Mali and South Africa.

The Arab teams in the Asian Cup achieved a victory rate in the first round matches amounting to 46%, compared to only 20% for their counterparts in Africa, and the “Arabs” were defeated in 27% of the matches in the two tournaments, while the “Africans” recorded draw results in 53% of the confrontations compared to 27% in Asia, and its scoring average in the “Yellow Continent” reached 1.33 goals per match, while it conceded goals at a rate of only 0.97, while the African Arabs conceded an average of 1.13 goals per match, compared to scoring 1.2.

Iraq is considered to have the strongest attack so far among the Arab teams on the two continents, with 8 goals, and it is the strongest on the overall level in the Asian Cup, and it has the best scorer, Ayman Hussein, with 5 goals, while Tunisia, Lebanon and Syria were the weakest in attack, with one goal, and on the level. Defensively, the Qatar national team stands out after it emerged from the group stage with a “clean sheet.” It is the only one among the Arab teams in the two continents and one of the strongest defense lines in the Asian Championship, while Morocco is considered the best in Africa by conceding a single goal in 3 matches, and the Egyptian national team occupied last place. In terms of the weakness of the defense in the Arab world, it conceded 6 goals, with two goals in each match!