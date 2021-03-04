Cairo (AFP)

Egyptian Zamalek realizes that beating its host Esperance, Tunisia, keeps him in the atmosphere of the African Champions League for football, when they clash at the “Hammadi Al-Aqrabi” Brads stadium, the day after “Saturday”, at the end of the third round of the fourth group competitions in the group stage, “the final price.” ».

Zamalek, who has won the continental title five times, is looking to break his fast for scoring, as it tied successively with its Senegalese host Tongeth, then the Algerian MC Algeria with a negative result, to collect only two points in third place.

The “White Castle” team suffered on the offensive level, during its recent confrontations, which is what its Portuguese coach Jaime Pacheco hopes to solve before the two confrontations with Esperance, because stumbling in them will threaten the team’s journey in the tournament.

Absences compound Pacheco’s problems, especially the leader Mahmoud Abdel Razek “Shikabala”, Dahir Hazem Imam, Muhammad Abd Shafi, for lack of readiness, Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Eid, Ayman Hefni, and Islam Jaber for technical reasons.

Pacheco will count on defender Mahmoud Hamdi “Al-Wansh”, Tunisians Hamza Mathlouthi, Ferjani Sassi, Youssef Obama, Moroccan Ashraf Bin Sharqi and Ahmed Sayed Zizou.

The confrontation will be important for Pacheco’s future, especially after the disappointing draw with bottom-ranking Egyptian league tables, Wadi Degla, which made criticism intensify, especially in terms of wasting easy opportunities in influential matches.

Pacheco asked his players during the last training before heading to Tunisia, not to rush to finish the chances, stressing that the rush to register is the reason for the loss of easy opportunities from the players in front of the opponent’s goal.

On the other hand, the Bab Souika team is looking forward to advancing an additional step towards the quarter-finals, hoping to regain the title it won four times, especially as it is comfortable at the local league level; It is 10 points ahead of its closest follower, Sfaxien.

The technical director, Mouin Al-Shabani, restores the services of midfielder Ghaylan Al-Shaalali to add an offensive force to the team, with the presence of Libyan Hamdou Al-Huni and Ghanaian Khaled Abdel-Baset and Taha Al-Khunaisi, as well as Muhammad Ali bin Ramadan, while the Algerian Mohamed Amin Toghai will be absent, after undergoing an operation.

Assistant coach Magdy Traoui said, in a press interview, that Esperance “is counting on facing Zamalek to continue its continental journey steadily.”

Esperance is looking to take revenge on Zamalek, after it ousted him from the quarter-finals last season.

In the same group, MCA guesthouse Tounjeth in Dakar.

The management of the Algerian club renewed its confidence in coach Abdelkader Amrani after losing to JS Kabylie locally, and therefore the confrontation with the Senegalese Cup champion would represent a new start for the coach with the team.

Mouloudia recovers striker Mehdi Ben Alajiah, after a period of absence for technical reasons, in addition to midfielder Shams El Din Harrag, and he may also benefit from the brilliance of defender Maad Haddad and striker Bilal Bin Saada.

The club president, Abdel Nasser Almas, said in media statements: “I confirm that all African transfers are difficult. We have succeeded in our mission by making the first move against Zamalek, and we hope to continue in front of Tuncheth, and return with a positive result.”

He added, “We will face a young team playing beautiful football. That is why the technical staff was keen to prepare the team in all respects to win in Senegal.”

Tongith is considered a difficult team, especially at home, and striker Gabriel Sylla is most prominent in its ranks.

Moroccan champion Wydad hopes on two occasions, the last of which is 2017, to continue his victories in the third group and achieve the third in a row, thus approaching the quarter-finals, when he hosts his chaser, Houria Conakry of Guinea, “4 points” at the “Mohammed V” stadium in Casablanca.

It is the first match for the Moroccan team at home, after it defeated its South African guest Kaizer Chiefs 4-0 in the Burkinabe capital of Ouagadougou, due to the fact that the visiting team was not granted visas to enter Morocco for fear of the new strain of Corona virus.

Wydad had outperformed its Angolan host Petro Atlético 1-0 in the last round.

“Widad Al-Ummah” is going through a bright period under the supervision of Tunisian coach Faouzi Benzarti, who leads the local league standings.

The “Sheikh of Coaches” is counting on a strong squad led by international scorer Ayoub Al Kaabi “3 goals”, along with Muhammad Onajim and Libyan international Moayad Al-Lafi, as well as Yahya Jubran, Salah Al-Din Al-Saeedi and goalkeeper Ahmed Reda Al-Teknawty, while defender Ashraf Dari will be absent due to injury.

For his part, Houria is looking to block Wydad, led by coach Lamine Ndiaye, as he is counting on the Burkinaire midfielder Draman Nikyima and striker Yakuba Bari.

And he will meet in the same group Petro Atlético with its guest Kaizer Chiefs in Luanda.

Egypt’s Al-Ahly, the holder of the title and the record holder in the number of titles “9 times,” seeks to restore balance when it hosts the Congolese Democratic Vita Club in Cairo.

Al-Ahly suffered a severe loss against its Tanzanian host, Simba, in the last round.

Simba leads Group A with six points against Vita, with three points, on goal difference against Al-Ahly, and Al-Merreikh of Sudan, fourth, without a score.

In the face of the many criticisms surrounding him, South African “Century Club” coach Pitso Mosimane aims to silence his critics, by making several changes in the squad. Zambian striker Walter Bwalya is expected to return as a mainstay, along with Nigerian Junior Ajayi and Hussein Al-Shahat, after Mahmoud Abd was suspended. Munem “electrified” for behavioral reasons for a month.

Vita coach Florent Epping confirmed, in an interview with “Africa Top Sports”, that he is not afraid of facing Al-Ahly, adding: “I know that they are the closest to winning outside and inside the ground, but we will do our utmost efforts.”

Mars hopes to open his point counter when Simba is hospitalized in a difficult confrontation in Khartoum.

The Tunisian coach of El Merrikh Nasruddin Al-Nabi will miss the services of several influential players in the midfield, and said in a press statement: “I lose the central line of the defender completely, because the main axis player, Diaa Al-Din Mahjoub, will miss the match because of receiving the third warning, and you will face very big problems in light of absences. Other players due to illness ».

He added, “Everyone in Mars must be united behind the soccer team, to preserve the club’s big name continually. Everything possible must be mobilized, because the conditions that the team lives in and the loss of players are completely unnatural.”

The tour opens Friday, with another Arab meeting between the Algerian youth Belouizdad and their Sudanese guest, Al Hilal.

Both teams are looking to emerge from the tails of two cruel defeats, as Belouizdad lost to its hosts Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa 1-5, and Al Hilal in front of its Democratic Congolese guest Mazembe 1-4 in Omdurman.

The two confrontations will be decisive for the path of the two teams in Group Two, as the victory keeps their hopes in the competition, while the chances diminish to nothingness in the event of stumbling.

Mamelodi, the 2016 champion, leads the standings with six points, two points ahead of five-time champion Mazembe, with four points, Belouizdad third with a point, and Al-Merrek with no score.