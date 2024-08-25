An Arab man filed a civil lawsuit, demanding that his ex-wife pay the value of a car he had bought for her through a bank mortgage before she separated from him.

The lawsuit included the bank to which the vehicle was mortgaged, and the insurance company that insured it.

He stated that the total amount owed by his ex-wife was 53,407 dirhams.

After the civil court reviewed the case, it ruled that it was inadmissible because it was filed in a manner other than that prescribed by law, and ordered the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in his statement of claim that the defendant was his wife, and upon her request, he provided her with a car for personal use with a mortgage from one of the banks (the second defendant), and he paid the monthly installments for the vehicle regularly, until she filed a divorce suit against him for harm and discord, and a final divorce ruling was issued.

The plaintiff stated in the lawsuit memorandum that the car mortgaged in his name was involved in a traffic accident and became a total loss, so the bank contacted him to pay the remaining amount of the car’s value, which is 53,407 dirhams, given that the car insurance contract is not comprehensive, and he informed the third defendant insurance company of this.

He added that he was later surprised that his ex-wife, as the insured of the car, requested that it be repaired instead of cancelling it as planned, and signed a statement that she did not mind repairing it outside the agency.

He pointed out that he was paying the vehicle installments while the first defendant was his wife, but the marital bond between them was broken by divorce, and the car was still burdened with a debt in the form of monthly installments that he pays to her, and he filed his lawsuit to recover what he paid to buy the vehicle that she uses.

For its part, the bank (the second defendant) submitted a legal memorandum in which it requested that the lawsuit be dismissed for lack of validity and proof. The insurance company (the third defendant) also submitted a memorandum in which it argued that the lawsuit be dismissed for not following the path prescribed by law, in addition to its lack of standing in it.

While the first defendant submitted a memorandum in which she requested that the lawsuit not be accepted in form, due to the failure to follow the legal procedure, which is to submit the dispute to the settlement committee, in addition to her lack of standing, and the dispute between her and her ex-husband having been previously settled.

After reviewing the memoranda submitted by all parties, the court stated in the grounds for its ruling that it is legally stipulated regarding the regulation of reconciliation work in the Emirate of Dubai that no lawsuit falling within the jurisdiction of the Dispute Resolution Centre may be registered with the courts unless it is presented to the centre, the government entity or the authorised entity.

If it is not possible to settle it amicably through reconciliation for any reason, the dispute shall be presented to the competent judge to decide to settle it directly with a reasoned decision by virtue of which the dispute shall be terminated or referred to the competent court.

The law defined the centre’s jurisdiction, including disputes whose value does not exceed 500,000 dirhams. Given that the plaintiff filed the case directly with the court without first resorting to the Centre for the Friendly Settlement of Disputes, the court did not accept his case for filing it in a manner other than that prescribed by the law.