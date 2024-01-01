The Arab Strategic Forum, which was launched in 2001 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, embodied leadership in anticipating and planning for the future and developing proactive and alternative solutions to identify the necessary requirements to confront various future challenges regionally. And internationally.

The forum, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, is a unique platform in anticipating geopolitical and economic events regionally and globally, and brings together senior government officials, strategic experts and academics from the Arab region and the world, to benefit from opinions, reliable source data and in-depth analyzes with the aim of facilitating The process of anticipating future regional challenges and opportunities.

The forum presented a clear forward-looking picture to decision-makers about the future of many issues. This contributed to the development of strategic plans to confront geopolitical and economic challenges, and also provided accurate forecasts about important events throughout the year.

In 2001, the forum looked at the new economy, and witnessed the unveiling of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s strategic vision for the next 10 years, where His Highness stressed that developments and changes in the international arena are following with amazing speed, and are imposing on humanity new concepts in politics, economics, and trade. Culture, society, and lifestyle, which prompts Dubai to invite specialized experts and internationally acclaimed university professors to dialogue with them about the details of the global scene and its basic variables, whether in the new economy or in politics, society, and international relations.

The forum, which was launched in 2002 under the slogan “Communication for Progress,” had a regional dimension, as it presented a comprehensive picture of the challenges facing the region, and shed light on global changes and current and future developments in the areas of the economic and political future.

The forum discussed a number of important topics related to the comprehensive development process in the countries of Asia, Africa and the Middle East, the most important of which are corporate strategies and investor confidence in the performance of international companies, in addition to ways to address the issue of administrative and financial corruption and ways to get rid of bureaucracy that frustrates efforts to raise the level of comprehensive development at every level. .

In 2004, the forum bore the slogan “The Arab World 2020,” and addressed various political, economic, security and social scenarios and the risks and opportunities associated with each of them.

The forum’s program, which was launched in 2006 under the slogan “Global changes and opportunities for success,” focused on three main axes. The first discussed political changes in the Arab region and the world, while the second axis dealt with economic variables, especially the impact of the rise in oil prices on economic policies, the size of political reforms, and available investment opportunities. In light of this, he also discussed the role of Arab capital searching for investment opportunities in the Arab region. The third axis focused on the social aspect, and the extent of the Arab world’s ability to provide job opportunities for tens of millions of Arab youth.

The importance of the issues he discussed emerged in that they were an attempt to anticipate the economic changes that the world witnessed in 2008. The call for diversification in economic sectors and structural reforms would have been sufficient, if implemented, to somewhat limit the effects of the global financial crisis.

In 2009, the forum was titled “Towards Establishing a Knowledge Society in the Arab World,” where it discussed the importance of knowledge for building a vibrant economy and stable societies, which was proven by the experience of subsequent years.

In 2013, the forum was titled Social Networks and the Knowledge Society, highlighting these networks that have begun to play a new and influential role in developing knowledge societies, and provide many tools and solutions to countries, decision-makers, and societies as a whole to improve their countries and exploit culture.

In 2014, he focused on anticipating the geopolitical future of the region and the extent to which it was affected by global changes, in response to the growing intensity of regional conflicts and the polarization they created in the global political scene, and the growing threat of terrorism and armed groups.

The 2015 edition is considered pivotal in the history of the forum, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed to transform the Arab Strategic Forum into a global intellectual and research platform, aiming to anticipate the future and the state of the world politically and economically, with the aim of building a scientific model to analyze geopolitical and economic data.

The 2016 edition was distinguished by the specialization and professionalism gained through the accumulation of experiences over the past years. It witnessed the presence of the most prominent global economic institutions and specialized discussions, in addition to a number of initiatives issued by the forum to transform political and economic forecasting into a vital scientific function and the formation of a human cadre specialized in future sciences. .

The forum discussed the state of the world during 2017, in addition to the state of the Arab world, regional economic expectations, and many political issues of concern to the world and the Arab world.

In 2018, he presented a survey of opportunities and monitoring of future challenges and how to continue development paths and accelerate their pace, by presenting future visions based on current data and indicators to make accurate readings available to decision makers on which they can base their activities.

The 2019 edition was distinguished by the fact that it expanded the time frame for anticipating the future, to focus on the entire next decade 2020-2030, which gave it special importance in light of the acceleration of geopolitical events and changes that the region and the world are witnessing in recent years.

