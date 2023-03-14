The Saudia company has an iconic status in the history of Formula 1 thanks to its close ties to Williams during the period in which the English team established itself as a leader.

Frank Williams was the first Team Principal of an F1 stable to look to the Middle East for financial backing, and the airline’s logo appeared on the rear wing of the privately owned March he ran for Patrick Neve in 1977.

The name became much more evident on the team’s FW06 in 1978. Williams then won its first Saudia-backed Grand Prix at Silverstone with Clay Regazzoni in 1979 and its first title with Alan Jones the following season.

Over the years, other sponsors made appearances on the cars, but Williams continued to have Saudia backing until 1984.

More recently, the airline has entered into a new partnership with Formula E.

His return to F1 with Aston Martin is logical, given that the Silverstone-based team already has strong links with Saudi Arabia thanks to its co-sponsorship deal with Aramco.

“We are delighted to welcome Saudia,” said Jeff Slack, commercial and marketing director at Aston Martin.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“And it is a great pleasure to announce our new partnership ahead of the World Championship stop in Jeddah this weekend.”

It is clear that there is a strategic alliance between the world of aviation and that of F1: we will explore this together and seek to efficiently manage our global travel footprint.”

“Saudia’s arrival not only underscores the opportunities F1 offers companies on an unprecedented global scale, but also highlights the strength and appeal of the Aston Martin name for like-minded brands seeking unique and collaborative partnerships.”

“We believe in the power of sport to bring people together and create a world without borders,” said Khaled Tash, chief marketing officer of Saudia Group.

“For this reason, we have been very selective in choosing the best global sports teams that share our vision. With a passion for innovation and sustainability-focused initiatives, we are confident we have found a natural partner in Aston Martin.”

Middle Eastern airlines have found a safe haven in the sport in recent years, with longtime Emirates, Etihad and Gulf involved as grand prix sponsors, with Qatar recently announcing a new partnership with F1 itself as a new airline.