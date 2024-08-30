Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The students of the Arab Space Pioneers program participated in the development of the Arab Satellite 813 project, where their role focused on supporting the core team in the project, through their contribution to data processing and remote sensing systems, in addition to geographic information systems. Their participation aims to improve their skills through direct application in the field of space, in addition to supporting the core team and achieving the scientific objectives of the project.

The Arab Space Pioneers Program is the first specialized program of its kind in the Arab world to empower qualified cadres who will help the Arab region achieve a well-deserved presence in the field of space science, research and exploration, and benefit from its results to enhance development in Arab countries and develop advanced industries in the fields of space and sustainable technology. The program also creates promising future opportunities that enhance knowledge economies, innovation and creative industries in the region.

The Arab Space Pioneers Program offers 13 scholarships to study for a master’s degree in 10 different fields of research and development. The opportunity is available to young Arab students, including specialized students, engineers, researchers, scientists, and innovators with creative minds, and anyone who has a great passion for the field of space sciences and its applications.

The program aims to attract two to three people per semester, with students supervised by academic staff from the UAE University and researchers at the National Center for Science and Technology. The Arab Space Pioneers program also enhances the role and leadership of the Arab world in the field of space, inspires Arab youth and encourages them to study advanced sciences and technologies, and educates, trains and hones the skills of promising talents in the Arab world in the field of space.

In addition to supporting and building the capacities of Arab youth, scientists and experts in the field of space sciences and technologies, and stimulating the scientific and technical space research and development aspect, in order to contribute to achieving sustainable development for the region, the Arab Space Geniuses Program is divided into three specialized tracks, including the Experts Track, which is dedicated to the category of Arab experts and scientists in the field of space who are able to contribute to the design and manufacture of satellites based on technical standards and conditions that suit the nature of the project and contribute with their expertise and knowledge to the development of space projects.

The postgraduate studies track provides an opportunity for academically distinguished Arabs to obtain a scholarship to study space sciences and technologies (Master’s/PhD) at UAE universities, which offer programs related to space, its sciences and technologies. Accepted students will have the opportunity to undergo practical training in research and development laboratories specialized in the space sector throughout the country during the study period.

The Talent Track also provides an opportunity for emerging talents from school students in the Arab world who are in grades starting from the tenth grade to learn more about space, its sciences and technologies, which contributes greatly to refining their talents and preparing and guiding them to enter this vital field in the future. The applicant can participate in any of these tracks, provided that the criteria and conditions of each criterion apply to the applicant separately, with a passion for space sciences and its applications and enjoyment of scientific talent.

The UAE Space Agency explained that those wishing to register in the Experts Track must be a graduate with a bachelor’s degree or higher, or have extensive practical experience in fields related to space sciences and its applications, and be between 22 and 60 years old. Those wishing to register in the Postgraduate Studies Track must have completed their bachelor’s degree and wish to study a specialized space field to graduate with a master’s or doctorate degree.

Future careers

The Arab Space Pioneers program provides its members with opportunities to acquire the tools and knowledge that will enable them to pursue promising future careers in the space sector, and provides opportunities to apply for educational scholarships in related specializations, and obtain financial rewards and paid accommodation in the UAE. The program members who have experience and competence are also able to work on current space projects in the UAE and engage in specialized programs related to these projects.

The program also provides opportunities for training, learning, gaining specialized expertise, and engaging in various fields within the broad space sector, including space sciences and technologies, which qualifies them to find successful job opportunities within the Arab space sector. The program is managed and funded by the UAE Space Agency, and the agency, within a neutral committee that it supervises, selects Arab applicants from all over the world to engage and participate in this program.