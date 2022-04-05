A number of Arab singing stars shared on their social media and YouTube pages their new songs presented as badges for this year’s Ramadan series.

The songs of the series badges are receiving a large share of attention and follow-up, and have recently constituted an important and effective promotional method for dramas.

Production companies seek to attract the most important singing stars, poets and composers to add a special character to the work, and sometimes critics and observers see that the “tatter” of the badge may be a follower and better than the work itself.

This year, a number of Arab singing stars are participating in the sequences of the series, where the Lebanese singer Elissa will look to her audience in Ramadan 2022 by singing the sequences of the joint series “Shadow”. Elissa collaborated in the song with the poet Ahmed Marzouk, the composer Mohamed Rahim and the distributor Adel Haqqi, and the artist Elissa promoted via Instagram for the new work.

The artist Hussein Al Jasmi returns again to the sequence of the series, and presents the song for the badge of the Egyptian series “Wust Al Balad”, which is written by Ayman Bahgat Qamar and composed by Mahmoud Talaat. Al Jasmi had put the song on his YouTube channel several weeks ago and it gained more than 8 million views.

Singer Angham participates in singing the titers of the Egyptian series “Amal Faten Harbi” by Nelly Karim, which is written by Medhat El-Adl and composed by Ahmed Gamal El-Adl.

The star Nancy Ajram sang the titers of the Egyptian series “Yoturn” by Reham Hajjaj, and the song was written and composed by Aziz Al-Shafei, and arranged by Ahmed Adel.

For the second season of the Syrian-Lebanese series Death, the star Nassif Zeytoun presents his song “Aqaat” as the song for the beginning of the series. The song is written by Mazen Daher, composed by Ahmed Barakat, and directed by Philip Asmar.

Singer Sherine Wagdy returns to the singing scene after a 16-year retirement through the sequence of the series “Donia Tania” by artist Laila Elwi, and the song is composed by Amr Mostafa, and written by Mostafa Nasser, and Sherine participates in several songs during the episodes of the series.

The artist Ali Al-Hajjar performed the song for the badge of the series “Ghamm Island” by Tariq Lotfi and May Ezzeddin, and Al-Hajjar sings 10 quatrains in the episodes of the series “Ghamm Island”.

The artist Hamada Hilal Tatar sang his series “Al-Maddah 2”, which he is starring in, under the title “We Begin Our Nights”, and it is from the words of the poet Ahmed Shukri, composed by Hamada Hilal, with the participation of composer Mustafa Shukri, and distributed by Ahmed Adel.

For the second season, the singer Moein Sharif presents the song for the badge of the Syrian series Al-Kandoush 2, which came under the title “Ayam Al Eshq”, written by Bahr Laodisa, composed by Radwan Nasri.

The artist, Ruby, will perform the song of her new series with Mai Amr, “Rania and Sakina”, written by Ayman Bahgat Qamar, and distributed by Sasso, Mix and Master Maher Salah.

Some dramas went to present music badges without a performer, and others chose choir groups to perform songs. The Shami Environment series, Aziza Choir, presented a musical badge, written by Iyad Rimawi, whose followers shared a clip of the musicians who contributed to the completion of this work.

The Syrian series “Suspended” presented a badge of the words of Bahr Laodisa and the music composition by Taher Mamli, and he performed the titers that inspired the audience and the street as his hero, the choir of Syria.