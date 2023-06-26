Genoa – Neves in the desert. And with him Koulibaly. The latest officializations, in the caravan of great players, not only on the boulevard of the sunset, which has accepted the golden court of Saudi Arabia. Ruben Neves is not Ballon d’Or like the forerunner Cristiano Ronaldo and like Karim Benzema who inaugurated the current migration, but he has an excellent profile and becomes a sign of how the royal attraction works even for younger players and with prospects in Europe: the 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder seemed close to Barcelona, ​​which however is bound by financial stakes, so Al Hilal’s lunge has come – which does not have those stakes, like the other Arabian clubs – on ‘now ex Wolverhampton for a total of 55 million euros. Kalidou Koulibaly is 32 years old, not many: a salary of 20 million plus bonuses per season and 25 to Chelsea who paid 40 to Napoli just a year ago. Next up is Brozovic: 30 years old, 23 million for Inter, 20 per season for the Croatian. And many more blows will come in the plans of the Saudi Pro League. The proclamation of Hafez Al Medlej, one of the leaders of football in Arabia, sounds overbearing: «We are only at the beginning. From now on, all transferable players will be a target for Saudi clubs.”

The Saudi economic force on the attack of the nerve centers of the global turbo-capitalism of football. It’s hard to say no to the river of money, for clubs and players from other latitudes. Although there are those who do: Messi (but to go to the US, with earnings even on the MLS TV rights, and remains the overpaid testimonial of King Salman’s absolute monarchy), Modric preferred to stay at Real, at least for now Lukaku and Milinkovic Savic , between the technicians Mourinho and Allegri (while Gattuso goes to talk not with a club but directly with the Saudi prime minister…), to return to El Shaarawy from Savona who has already known China and has not listened to the sirens of the desert.

Speaking of which, is Arabia like China a few years ago? Al Medlej is keen to differentiate the current Saudi offensive from phenomena of the past, the immediately twilight American Nasl in the 1970s or the more recent cases in Russia and China. «The Chinese experience has nothing to do with ours, theirs was purely marketing. Football is not very popular in China. In Arabia we have a state project and will not be limited to four big teams. Because the Saudis’ passion for football has no limits.” More than anything, he doesn’t have the spending power.

In the beginning it was CR7 to Al Nassr: 200 million euros per season. Reached in the Saudi League and in the record emolument by Benzema. The Frenchman joins Al Ittihad (the majority of the two clubs just mentioned, together with Al Hilal and Al Ahli, belong to the PIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, which also owns Newcastle), like his compatriot N’Golo Kanté: the midfielder arrives on a free transfer from Chelsea and signs a contract for 25 million euros net per year for 4 seasons. And now below with Bernardo Silva, Gundogan and Mendy, Ziyech and Ramos, Firmino, Jordi Alba and Busquets (Mls competition chosen by Messi), Aubameyang, Lozano, Di Maria, Morata and so on (even minor profiles).

Economic battle, collection of opinions on the opposing barricades. Aleksander Ceferin, Uefa president: «I’m not afraid of big blows from Saudi clubs. I think it’s mostly a mistake for Saudi Arabia. The purchase system for players who have almost finished their career it’s not a model that allows you to develop football. A similar mistake was made in China. But it’s not just about the money. Players want to win the best competitions and they are in Europe.” Al Medlej again: «We don’t sign players who have finished their careers. Al Hilal takes on Ruben Neves, who is 26 years old. Benzema to Al Ittihad after being a Ballon d’Or winner at Real Madrid. We hope Bernardo Silva from Manchester City arrives and we should also start working on Mohamed Salah. The departure of big stars from Europe will be a blow to the Champions League, which will lose much of its luster. And it will affect sponsorship and television deals. A declaration of market war.