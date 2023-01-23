The ‘Arab sheikh’ is in trouble! Episode 140 of season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” will show us the truth about the supposed man from Dubai for whom ‘Teresita’ danced as “My beautiful genius”. After the cancellation on Thursday, January 19, the América TV series will continue its broadcast as normal and will finally resolve the problems between this new character and Diego Montalbán, who could also be scammed.

Also, in the advancement of this chapter, we are shown more problems between Alessia and Jimmy, who could put an end to their relationship. Likewise, Hiro and July get back together at the Maldini mansion. What else will happen in this new episode?