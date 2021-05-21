The Arab Publishers Union praised the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and its role in supporting Arab publishers and intellectuals participating in its activities for the year 2021 AD.

In a statement, the Union valued what the exhibition had achieved through its past years by advancing the book industry in the region and the world and strengthening civilizational and human communication through cultural and literary content to complement the insightful vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul in supporting Arab culture and Islamic civilization and upholding the book This is best reflected in the Abu Dhabi International Fair.

Mohamed Rashad, President of the Federation, thanked and grateful for the efforts made by the organizers of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and their good cooperation during this year and previous years, appreciating the fruitful cultural initiatives and activities of all participants and intellectuals in the presence and in the presence of all age groups.