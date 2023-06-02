The Higher Organizing Committee, Arab delegations, heads of Arab volunteer associations and organizations, representatives of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council praised the work of the fourth session of the Arab Forum for Community Development, which is organized by the Moroccan Center for Volunteering and Citizenship in Casablanca under the auspices of the League of Arab States and under the slogan “Digital Empowerment is a Leverage to Promote Pioneering Civil Society” with the Emirates Voluntary Association paper presented by Sahar Ahmed Al Obed, Chairman of the Board of Directors, on “The Effects of Digital Technological Development on the Social Environment.”

Al-Obed said in her paper, which included an introduction to the association’s achievements, that in light of the Covid 19 (Corona) pandemic and the consequent preventive measures and home quarantine, the world, especially community work institutions, has become an inevitable necessity to change its priorities, which requires it to look at the future with a view more dependent on Technology and making the most of it to achieve effectiveness, efficiency and the desired goals during crises, especially since our Arab region is always fraught with dangers at various levels.

She added: The processes of digital empowerment were not the result of the Corona pandemic, but the pandemic enhanced the speed of its implementation. Appeals for the importance of digital empowerment existed years before that, but they were not implemented and remained confined to papers and conference rooms, just as digital transformation was a luxury option compared to decades of traditional work. On which many relied in the performance of its activities, and the pandemic supported the importance of digital empowerment in community institutions, and others, as an important means in facing crises, which we all felt during the years of intensification of the pandemic.

Al-Aobed added that the most important challenge facing digital empowerment in charitable institutions is information security in cyberspace, especially in light of the acceleration of technology, and it is represented in the limited budget, which is the obstacle facing all non-profit organizations and institutions. Purchasing, providing, and using advanced technologies and data protection is costly, and the lack of technically qualified human resources allows voluntary work institutions to accelerate the process of digital empowerment in all of their activities.

On the mechanisms of achieving digital transformation in organizations, Al-Obaid’s study monitored the reliance of 50% of organizations on cloud technologies to enable their operations during the pandemic period, and the percentage of remote work technologies reached 40%. The rate of use of both artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies reached 33%, while Internet of Things technologies recorded a rate of 31%.

Al-Obaid added: The Information Unit at the United Arab Emirates University had issued in 2021 the relationship between technology, the business environment, and people during the period of the Covid 19 pandemic – a comprehensive study of how to develop and the rate of employee interaction at the technical level increased from 24% during the pre-pandemic period to 36% during the period COVID-19.

The process of digital transformation in charitable organizations made it possible to select, sort, and target supporters and volunteers with specific characteristics and characteristics commensurate with their general orientations and goals by analyzing the personal and geographical information provided by these technical tools, as digital empowerment saves a lot of costs during the conduct of many activities, and it also reduces the cost With more digital empowerment.

Al-Aobed revealed the great benefits of digital empowerment in community work institutions through the experience of the Emirates Voluntary Association, represented in the speed of completing work, keeping pace with technological development, quality of implementation, performance, transparency and accuracy in all procedures.