Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Arab Parliament welcomed the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of a resolution on “measures to combat Islamophobia,” and the appointment of a special United Nations envoy concerned with combating “Islamophobia.”

In a press statement, Parliament affirmed its support for all efforts aimed at confronting the phenomenon of “Islamophobia” and extremist ideology at the international level. He also stressed his keenness to strengthen Arab, regional and international cooperation within the framework of his established strategy to promote the values ​​of peace and mutual respect between all religions and sects, reject violence and extremism, and work at all levels to confront the phenomenon of “Islamophobia”, which has been expanding over the past years.