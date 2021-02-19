If the American side does not lay down the requirements of the regional parties in the current and potential dealings with the Iranian side, then there are problems that will arise in the political and strategic context that will be related to the pattern of US-Iranian relations on the one hand, and Arab-American relations on the other hand, especially since the American perception of returning to the agreement, or re-changing some Its provisions by adding an appendix to what is presented by the United States will be important to all parties, not only to Iran or the United States, which must be taken into account.

Israel seeks to besiege the Iranian move through the proposed negotiation messages, which are related to the current and delayed Iranian calculations until after the Iranian elections, which will be decisive and will represent a balanced proposal in the framework of the distribution of roles in the Iranian arena and the centralization of decision-making, and therefore the American administration is not in a hurry. Decisively and firmly on the options presented and received for considerations related to the Iranian side, and repeated Israeli pressure. Israel’s endeavor to encircle the Iranian positions and warn against the American return to the agreement without guarantees that are not limited to the missile program, or change the Iranian behavior in the region, but also to deal with the whole escalating Iranian situation, which will not stop at the Iranian nuclear program in question.

According to Israeli intelligence estimates, Iran has reached the nuclear threshold stage, and therefore the issue is not about owning the bomb, but rather developing its actual use, which requires launching methods through the modified Iranian missile system, and Iran is still developing its capabilities, and this is where Danger ..

Consequently, the American administration is required to respond to the openness to the Arab and Israeli position of what is actually being requested, especially since the call to approve a regional dialogue that includes everyone has become an important requirement, and the focus on dialogue with the European side is important, especially since the Europeans continued to agree after the American withdrawal, and thus They have experience in dealing, especially in Iran’s attempts to evade US sanctions, and therefore the early partial lifting of sanctions against Iran may be a costly matter for the American side later if the Iranian side does not adhere to what will be agreed upon, and may lead to very dangerous repercussions on the security of everyone, and not Security of specific countries.

The nature and specificity of Arab-American relations does allow for a regional dialogue to take place in order to reach real mechanisms in the prospective dealings between the United States and Iran, but this matter must be based on common interests and work in both directions, especially since Iran will start in a specific circle whose center is the work. To lift the sanctions and return to international trading markets, as the state of sanctions imposed years ago has cost the Iranian side many negative consequences, in addition to overheating the Iranian economy, and thus it will work to get out of the state of crisis in exchange for commitment to what will be proposed by the United States, and it may face European reservations, Arab objections, and Israeli rejection. Unless it is presented in the context of taking into account the interests of everyone in dealing with the entire Iranian situation, which is what the US administration must understand its dimensions. If the interests conflict between the Arab parties and Israel and the United States, Iran will be the first winner from what will happen.

* Academic specializing in political and strategic sciences