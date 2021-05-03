Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – “National Geographic Arabia” magazine of “Abu Dhabi Media”, the leading public media services company in the UAE, devotes the May issue to celebrating “Earth Day”, and takes its readers on a trip to the depths of the seas and oceans to explore their hidden wonders. And secrets.

The new issue deals with a group of interesting stories, the most prominent of which are: “The Secrets of Noon,” “Our Coral Moaning,” “28 Days in the Absences of the Mediterranean,” and “The Prospector of the Depths.”

The Secrets of Noon

The magazine narrates the story of “the secrets of Noon”, which, according to the scholars, is being revealed by means of being kept secret under the waves of seas and bays, to bring us certain news about dolphins and whales. Those creatures that have traditions, customs, cultures, even dialects, and have features of extreme intelligence and intelligence, human beings have always boasted of their uniqueness to the exclusion of other creatures. But there are other details that hold more surprises.

Our corals are moaning

The magazine tells the story of “our corals moaning”, which talks about the collapse of vast areas of distinctive coral reefs due to climate changes that raise the temperature of marine waters, and the consequence of that is a shrinkage by half of these biological habitats that provide the livelihood of more than a quarter of marine organisms. Scientists expect most of them to disappear after three decades. Will scientists succeed in saving these natural icons?

28 days in average absences

The magazine introduces its readers to the story “28 days in the absences of the Mediterranean” that four explorers spent in a pressurized capsule that took them to the absences of the Mediterranean, to discover living and static wonders that humans had never heard or seen before, and with them evidence of our bad influence in this mysterious seascape. Of which we have seen little or no exploration, yet we have traversed its surface, length and width, since long time ago.

Depth finder

The magazine presents the story of the “depth explorer” who is almost eighty years old, of which sixty years have been spent on exploration, and is still tirelessly exploring the depths of the seas in pursuit of sunken scientific and cultural treasures. Robert Ballard, the commando explorer who found the wreck of the Titanic in 1985. Who is this man? What is the secret of his passion for the depths of the sea? What is he looking for today?

Postcards

In its May issue, the magazine offers a gift to its audience, postcards bearing photographic jewelery of an Emirati natural icon. It is noteworthy that «National Geographic Arabia», a comprehensive knowledge magazine, issued by «Abu Dhabi Media» in its Arabic version since October 2010 in partnership with the international magazine «National Geographic», which was founded in 1888.