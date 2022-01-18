The Arab Monetary Fund said that the United Arab Emirates maintained its first place at the level of Arab countries in the general index of the competitiveness of Arab economies, benefiting from its second place after Singapore in the field of business environment and infrastructure for competitiveness, and its second place in the index of institutions and good governance. Pointing to the improvement in competitiveness indicators in four Arab countries. In the report, “The Competitiveness of Arab Economies,” he added that Saudi Arabia ranked second, benefiting from the first place at the level of Arab countries in the macroeconomic performance index. It also ranked first at the level of Arab countries, and second at the level of the group as a whole in The external sector index, benefiting from its acquisition of the first place in the official reserves index, and the second place in the index of coverage of official foreign reserves of merchandise imports in months. The State of Qatar came in third place in the general index of competitiveness of Arab countries, benefiting from its first place at the level of Arab countries, and third at the level of the group countries as a whole in the real sector indicators, due to its first place in the inflation index, and second place At the level of the group as a whole in the index of per capita GDP.. In addition, the State of Qatar ranked second at the level of Arab countries, and fourth at the level of the group as a whole in the investment environment and attractiveness index, as a result of obtaining third place in the competitive infrastructure index . On the other hand, the report indicated, based on the levels of progress in the sub-indicators of the investment environment and attractiveness sector, that the UAE ranked first at the level of Arab countries, and second at the level of the group as a whole…while Qatar ranked second in the Arab world, and third at the level of the group as a whole. Oman ranked third in the Arab world and eighth in the group as a whole, and Saudi Arabia ranked fourth among Arab countries in the same index. The report, “The Competitiveness of Arab Economies,” reviews the development of competitive levels of Arab economies, and sheds light on the economic procedures and policies that Arab countries adopt to develop their productivity and improve their competitive indicators. It also monitors the levels of competitiveness of Arab countries through the evolution of their ranking in the general index of competitiveness, which consists of two main indicators: the macroeconomic index and the investment environment and attractiveness index, from which seven indicators comprising 29 quantitative variables that measure the development of levels of competitiveness in the Arab countries, and a group of comparison countries. .