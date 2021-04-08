Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) During the year 2020, the Arab Monetary Fund provided loans to member states amounting to $ 1.2 billion to support balance of payments and reform programs in various economic sectors to face the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic. The fund also agreed to withdraw payments of loans previously made to its member states, based on the progress of implementing reform programs supported by those loans, with total withdrawals amounting to $ 85 million during the past year.

The Arab Monetary Fund launched its annual report on its activities during the year 2020, which was approved by the Fund’s Board of Governors after reviewing the Fund’s efforts to provide financial and technical support in order to enhance economic and financial stability and achieve comprehensive and sustainable growth in its member states.

The report included the fund’s activities and the financial position for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2020, including the financial and technical support it provided to its member states through lending activities, direct and indirect technical aid and advice, and its contributions in the field of studies, reports, bulletins and books, in the economic fields. In addition to its activities aimed at building and developing the capacities of official Arab cadres in central banks, ministries of finance, economy and trade, and national statistical centers, through seminars, workshops and training courses organized by the Fund.

The report explained the efforts made by the Fund to support the efforts of its member states during the year 2020 in facing the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, as the Fund activated simplified and fast procedures in providing loans to support programs of economic, financial and banking reforms and confronting imbalances in the balance of payments, in addition to providing advice. Technical assistance and training, with an emphasis on policies that directly affect comprehensive and sustainable economic development.